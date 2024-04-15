Brandon Aiyuk's situation with the 49ers remains fluid and Kay Adams wants the Patriots to make good use of their cap space to get him. The New England team is estimated to have around $53 million in 2024 and can sign some veterans if needed.

And right now they need nothing more than a wide receiver to give weapons to whichever quarterback they will be drafting with the third overall pick. They have already moved on from Mac Jones but their newest recruit will keep struggling if he does not have some good receivers to throw to. One only needs to look at the 2023 NFL Draft's first overall pick, Bryce Young, struggling with the Carolina Panthers without any support that a rookie quarterback needs.

Kay Adams believes that Brandon Aiyuk is perfect for the role. The 49ers player wants a bigger contract and has not yet reached an agreement with his franchise. This gives the Patriots the chance to swoop in and make a deal if San Francisco is willing to trade him. Given the cap space that they have, meeting the wide receiver's demand should not be a problem.

49ers remain favorites to re-sign Brandon Aiyuk as Kay Adams acknowledges while linking him to the Patriots

Patriots fans and management alike would love to pull off a trade like this and give themselves something to believe in going into the season. But as Kay Adams herself acknowledged, the 49ers remain in the pole position to bring back Brandon Aiyuk.

The wide receiver is in the fifth year of his rookie contract and wants a new deal to reflect his worth. He had 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 and earned All-Pro Honors. He is set to earn $14.1 million this year and justifiably believes that he deserves more.

For the 49ers, they could choose not to do anything knowing that he is under contract. But they would not want a crucial player like him to be disgruntled or hit the open market once his current deal expires. With Brock Purdy still on his rookie contract, they know that getting the weapons around him back for another year gives them the best chance of winning a Super Bowl, having failed at the final hurdle this year.

Brandon Aiyuk also knows that however green the grass is on the Patriots' side, his best chance to win a ring remains in San Francisco. His agent recently denied rumors of a trade request.

But if the negotiations fall through, the Patriots should definitely listen to Kay Adams and make use of their cap space.

