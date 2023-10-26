NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos open to trading several stars including Patrick Surtain II, Justin Simmons

Ever since Peyton Manning retired after Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos have been mired in an astounding stretch of mediocrity or worse, failing to reach the playoffs in seven straight seasons.

In 2022, they tried to end that streak by hiring former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He was fresh off guiding Aaron Rodgers to two straight MVP awards, before they traded for superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. It failed miserably, and Hackett was fired before the season was out.

For 2023, the Broncos made another blockbuster move: hiring legendary former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. They expect him to redeem Wilson and instantly turn them into Super Bowl contenders. Instead, they have bottomed out to 2-5, dead-last in the AFC West, so they're now ready to trade multiple stars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Star defensive backs Patrick Surtain II, Justin Simmons lead list of Broncos on the trading block

Now, it seems as though another massive change is set to occur in the Mile High City. On his Wednesday mailbag, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer answered a query from a certain Chad Williams:

"What does the future for the Broncos look like? I’d assume Russ has to go, but Sean Payton is interesting and not sure where they're headed."

The veteran reporter responded that the front office might be looking at dismantling the current team, with the biggest move being releasing Russell Wilson after 2024.

However, before that, he said that some other crucial pieces, including secondary stars Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons, would be sent to other teams:

"After that’s done, I do think Denver will undergo a more thorough retooling, with Payton captaining all of it. Which is why the Broncos are going to listen to trade inquiries on Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Garett Bolles, Josey Jewell, Justin Simmons and even Patrick Surtain II over the next six days. The Broncos aren’t close. They need picks, and it makes sense exploring getting more."

One writer who disagrees, at least in the case of Surtain, is Breer's colleague Dylan Von Arx, who commented on the Mile High Huddle:

"During his tenure, Surtain has been through three different coaching staffs and has been a class act despite the organizational dysfunction. Considering all this, he's worth significantly more than (current Miami Dolphins cornerback) Ramsey when he was dealt (to the Los Angeles Rams from the Jacksonville Jaguars).

"Surtain is the cornerstone of this defense and franchise going forward. Keeping an exceptional and upstanding talent like him around will only benefit the Broncos in the future."

The ninth overall pick of 2021 has had seven pass deflections and an interception in 2023.