NFL Trade Rumors: Cardinals yet to make decision on Kyler Murray with $39,340,000 salary still a consideration 

The Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension, with $160 million guaranteed on July 21, 2022. After signing his big extension, Murray had a down 2022 season, going 3-8 as a starter and tearing his ACL in Week 14.

He began the 2023 season on the reserve/PUP list and Josh Dobbs has been Arizona's quarterback thus far. There are now rumors that the Cardinals will move on from Murray after this season, as he is set to earn an average of $39.34 million per season from 2024 to the end of the 2028 campaign.

In an article written by Dan Graziano on ESPN, he said that the Cardinals haven't made a decision on Murray's future with the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Based on my conversations with various sources about this situation, I do not believe the Cardinals have decided what they will do with Murray after this season. And that's obviously understandable. He's still not healthy enough to play, they don't know when he will be, and it's too early in the season to know what their other options are for 2024 and beyond."

Graziano continued by saying that Murray is itching to get back on the field and doing everything he can:

"For his part, Murray has been attending meetings and practices, working out and rehabbing his knee on side fields while the team goes through practice. A few weeks ago, he posted a TikTok video of himself working out and said he was "itching to get back." The post ended with the word "soon."

Where does Kyler Murray rank among the league's highest-paid QBs in 2023?

Kyler Murray during Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is making the 12th most out of any quarterback in the 2023 season. Murray is on the books for $16 million this season, which is a larger cap hit than quarterbacks such as Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith, and Daniel Jones.

He ranks eighth in total contract value as his current contract total is $230.5 million.

Many think the Cardinals extended him prematurely, leading to the uncomfortable position that they are currently in. Through four seasons Murray has only put together one winning season and has made it to the playoffs once. He has a career record of 25-31-1 as a starter and a 0-1 playoff record.

It will be interesting to see when and if Murray returns to the field this season and what the Cardinals will do going forward.