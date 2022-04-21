NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs unlikely to make push for Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf or A.J. Brown

The San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, is on the trade block, and the Chiefs are reportedly not likely to make a push for him.

Yesterday, Ian Rapoport included the Chiefs as one of the four teams interested in acquiring Samuel, but this rumor has not materialized into anything more solid.

According to NFL senior columnist Jeffri Chadiha, team sources say a move for Samuel, DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown or Terry McLaurin isn’t likely. He labeled all those options “are probably all long shots at this point.”

Samuel officially requested a trade out of San Francisco yesterday in the midst of a new contract extension. The 49ers were ready for contract talks with Samuel, but Samuel halted the procedure, as he doesn’t want to play in San Francisco anymore.

One of the reasons he wants to be traded is his usuage. According to Tom Pelissero, who went on the Rich Eisen Show, he said that Samuel wants to be a true wide receiver and not a hybrid WR/RB.

PFF @PFF Deebo doesn’t want to be a Wide back anymore Deebo doesn’t want to be a Wide back anymore 👀 https://t.co/29scIY5sfp

During his rookie season, Samuel had 14 rushing attempts and in his second season he had just eight. This past season, he had 59 carries for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. In three post-season games this season, he added 27 more carries for 137 yards and a touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded away star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Press Conference

Shortly after free agency began, Tyreek Hill demanded a new contract from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs and Hill were unable to come to terms and Hill requested a trade out of KC. The two finalists came down to the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets and the Dolphins came out on top, acquiring Hill while making him the most expensive wide out in the league with a four-year $120 million deal.

Ever since the trade, KC has not been able to fill the void in Hill. They signed free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and also inked JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal.

As part of the Hill trade, the Chiefs received the Dolphins' first-round pick in this year’s draft. The Chiefs now have two first-round draft picks (picks 29 & 30) and will likely use one or maybe both on young receivers to fill in the role that Tyreek Hill had in KC.

Edited by John Maxwell