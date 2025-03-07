NFL Trade Rumors: Commanders, Falcons among several contenders eyeing move for Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals have granted defensive end Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. As a result, there are multiple teams lining up to acquire the star edge rusher.

Per Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons are reportedly interested in Hendrickson.

The Falcons finished second from bottom in the NFL in sacks last season with just 31. Meanwhile, the Commanders had 43, which was tied for 11th.

At this point, it is not 100 percent that Hendrickson will be traded as he requested this last season as well after the Cincinnati Bengals did not get a long-term contract done.

However, this year the team granted the request and are looking for a trade partner for the star defensive end. This was foreshadowed back on Feb. 5 when he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" during Super Bowl week.

"If it's something that helps the Bengals win the Super Bowl, if they get picks or anything like that, I want to help win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati whether I'm there or not."

Trey Hendrickson is coming off his first All-Pro season as he led the entire National Football League with 17.5 sacks. It will be interesting to see what the Bengals are going to ask for Hendrickson, who is in the final year of his contract.

Why would the Cincinnati Bengals trade Trey Hendrickson?

Trey Hendrickson has been one of the key pieces to the Cincinnati Bengals since joining the team in 2021. In his four years with the Bengals, he has 57.0 sacks, 12 pass deflections, and 11 forced fumbles.

However, his contract is set to expire after the 2025 NFL season and the team has other contractual issues to attend to. Per The Athletic, the Bengals have wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins ahead of Hendrickson on the list of stars who are looking for a contract extension.

Moreover, the Bengals don't look like they are prepared to pay Hendrickson the type of money that top-end defensive ends are worth. With Maxx Crosby resetting the market with his three-year, $106.5 million with $91.5 million guaranteed, the Bengals do not want to swim in that water to keep him under contract.

But as Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic notes, no defensive player Hendrickson's age (he will turn 31 in December) has ever gotten a first-round pick in a trade, so it will be interesting to see what return he gets if a deal is done.

