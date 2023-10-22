NFL Trade Rumors: Cowboys make move for $31,650,000 TE Zach Ertz ahead of trade deadline

Could Zach Ertz be the second notable Arizona Cardinals tight end to head for Arlington?

33 years after they picked up Jay Novacek from Tempe via Plan B free agency, the Dallas Cowboys are said to be interested in trading for the former Philadelphia Eagle. A source told NFL Analysis' Kenneth Teape (via Sports Illustrated):

“The Cowboys would love to get something done before the trade deadline. Zach Ertz is a name they have talked about. Conversations are ongoing between Dallas and Arizona.”

Zach Ertz, who was sent to Glendale in the middle of 2021, is in the second year of a $31.65-million contract. He has started all six games and scored one touchdown so far, but the rebuilding Cardinals have been gradually reducing his playing time, with sophomore Trey McBride playing most of the snaps against the Los Angeles Rams.

Why are the Dallas Cowboys targeting Zach Ertz?

As it currently stands, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best offensive corps in the NFL.

Despite his inconsistencies, Dak Prescott still ranks as one of the premier quarterbacks in the league, with one of the league's deepest WR corps to throw to in multiple-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, and KaVontae Turpin.

On the ground, Tony Pollard has proven that he is worth more than a franchise tag, hitting 340 yards and two touchdowns on 81 carries, thanks to one of the most talented offensive lines in current football.

However, the Cowboys, according to columnist Reid Hanson, lack another crucial offensive component — a difference-maker at tight end.

Other top contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Philadelphia Eagles are being helped immensely by the respective contributions of Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Dallas Goedert. Even the Chicago Bears, arguably one of the worst teams in the NFL right now, have found a potential cornerstone in Cole Kmet, who has become Justin Fields' main aerial weapon amidst his WRs' struggles.

Meanwhile, over in Arlington, Sean McKeon, sophomores Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, and rookie Luke Schoonmaker have struggled to fill the hole that five-year veteran Dalton Schultz left when he joined Houston Texas. And this is where Jerry Jones hopes Zach Ertz comes to play.

His size (6'5", 250 lbs) makes him a valuable asset for a title contender, both when creating holes for the running game and exploiting physical mismatches against the secondary in the passing game. He also comes in with big-game experience, as he showed at Super Bowl LII when he scored the go-ahead touchdown.