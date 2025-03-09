NFL Trade Rumors: D.K. Metcalf’s reunion with Geno Smith in Las Vegas deemed “unlikely” by insider

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to trade away wide receiver DK Metcalf as the organization continues to try to get younger and free up salary cap space.

Ad

There have been a lot of destinations mentioned where the wide receiver could end up being traded to. But it appears that a reunion with quarterback Geno Smith at Las Vegas Raiders is not on the cards.

While appearing on Sunday's edition of "Sportscenter," ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler discussed the potential of this move happening and called it "probably unlikely."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seattle Seahawks general manager Joh Schneider also appeared on "Seattle Sports 710-AM" and mentioned how "a ton of teams" have been interested in trading for the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The connection was made before the Geno Smith trade happened as DK Metcalf was part of the Seattle Seahawks with now-Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll from 2019-23. Last season with the Seahawks, Metcalf finished with 66 receptions on 108 targets (15.0 yards per catch) for 992 yards and five touchdown catches.

What are the Seattle Seahawks asking for to trade away DK Metcalf?

Trading away a veteran wide receiver who is one of the better players at his position is going to be difficult to get value back. But the Seattle Seahawks are looking to do just that.

Ad

DK Metcalf is entering the final year of his three-year, $72 million contract, meaning whoever trades for him will also need to attempt to sign him to an extension.

Multiple reports have shown that the Seattle Seahawks are asking for a first and third-round pick to trade away the 27-year-old receiver. However, earlier today, it was reported by The Athletic's Diana Russini that the asking price has dropped a bit. This is because the Seahawks are asking for a second-round draft pick to move the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

While there is a lot of talent potentially being moved this offseason, DK Metcalf has revealed that he is looking to sign an extension for $30+ million per year and prefers to be in a warm weather situation. It will be interesting to see which teams will show interest in acquiring Metcalf this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.