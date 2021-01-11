NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson wants to head to Miami?

Just about a week after tweeting with an implied statement of being traded, Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson has now supposedly chosen his destination for a possible trade.

Watson is eyeing the Miami Dolphins, according to reports, citing that the Texans trade for a QB-swap with Tua Tagovailoa and a few picks. If the report is true, Watson is certainly doing his due diligence for a possible trade.

Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the @MiamiDolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

Since the hiring of ex-Patriots executive Nick Caserio as the new general manager for the Texans, reports have come out stating that the Texans' ownership has not had Watson involved in the HC and GM searching process, something that he was promised in the off-season.

Miami is unlikely to trade Tagovailoa

It's unclear what made Watson believe that Miami would trade their first-round QB for him, but the Dolphins have made it clear that Tagovailoa will be their starting QB for the 2021 season.

Considering how openly Miami tanked last season to get Tagovailoa, it would be hard for them to trade him. On top of all that, Miami would be getting a QB that has plenty to improve upon from the 2020 season.

I'm told #Texans QB Deshaun Watson remains on vacation, and hasn't spoken to the team about anything including a trade, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 10, 2021

If the Dolphins were to trade Tua, the package would likely consist of Watson, a few 3rd and 4th-round picks for Tagovailoa, and a 2nd. Considering the Dolphins would have to take on Watson's contract, which is not that complicated to take on, they would need more compensation.

However, Houston would also likely want some compensation with Tua being a question mark for the organization.

Nonetheless, if Watson is truly looking to be traded, expect several teams to inquire the Texans in regards to his availability. Watson would thrive in any system he goes to, which is one of his specialties.