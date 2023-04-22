NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles planning blockbuster Derrick Henry move as Philly aims for Super Bowl repeat

Derrick Henry to the Philadelphia Eagles is a possible move during the NFL draft, which starts on Thursday, April 27. Akbar Gbajabiamila, a former NFL player who's currently the co-host of The Talk on CBS, tweeted that the superstar running back is headed to the Eagles:

Henry, who turned 29 in January, might be looking to move on from the Tennessee Titans as the team looks to enter a rebuilding period. The Titans failed to make the playoffs last season and some contender teams could use the running back's services to make a strong push for a Super Bowl.

The Eagles have one of the strongest offensive lines in all of football and adding Henry would feel unfair for teams trying to stop them from running the ball. Philadelphia added Rashaad Penny during free agency, but lost Miles Sanders to free agency as he signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Could the Eagles fit Derrick Henry in their salary cap?

It's certainly a possibility to keep pushing for more Super Bowl runs after Jalen Hurts' salary cap numbers were released after his contract extension. Philadelphia now has $19.9M available on their salary cap and adding Henry to the books would not prevent the team from adding their draft picks.

Could you imagine Henry running behind that offensive line?

The running back is in the final year of his four-year deal with the Titans, signed in 2020. A trade for his services would cost $6.2M for the Eagles, as Tennessee would stay with a $10.1M dead cap due to the terms of the deal.

A caveat that might not be good for Philadelphia - or, in fact, any team who trade up for him - is that he's considered 'old' for the running back position. His usage has been high in previous seasons and he missed ten games over the previous two seasons, which is never a good sign.

Still, for Nick Sirianni and his players, who are the reigning champions in the NFC, adding Henry to the books would be a massive statement of their intent to dominate the conference. With Hurts, Henry, a healthy Penny and their offensive line, stopping that rushing offense will be nearly impossible.

