Derrick Henry is rumored to be on the trade block during the 2023 NFL offseason as the Tennessee Titans are apparently exploring their options. They are allegedly listening to offers for their superstar running back as they seem to be interested in acquiring more picks ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Henry is one of only eight players to record 2,000 rushing yards in a single season, so he figures to have a large market of interested teams. One of the most popular teams rumored to be possibly connected to the Titans star is the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently appeared on an episode of the "Pat McAfee Show" to share what he's heard about the rumor:

“I mean, I tried to verify. I did not get anyone to verify. And besides that tweet, which you know what happens, it's like people see that tweet and then everyone starts tweeting about it and then, well, there's a lot of noise. It has to be true. I'm like, well, wait, where did this come out of from?”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"I reached out to sources about that and nobody could verify a Derrick Henry to the Eagles trade" ~ #PMSLive A LOT of Derrick Henry tweets this weekend.."I reached out to sources about that and nobody could verify a Derrick Henry to the Eagles trade" ~ @RapSheet A LOT of Derrick Henry tweets this weekend.."I reached out to sources about that and nobody could verify a Derrick Henry to the Eagles trade" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/RprVW21ndM

Rapoport failed to confirm Derrick Henry's trade rumors to Philadelphia with any of his sources connected to the Eagles. He believes the rumor was created on social media without any real information from a legitimate source. He suggested it was more likely that someone randomly put the idea out there and the fan base ran with it.

While Rapoport couldn't confirm any truth to the rumor, that doesn't necessarily mean the Eagles aren't interested in Derrick Henry. He's one of the best running backs in the entire NFL, leading the league in rushing multiple times. Putting him in the Eagles' run-heavy offensive attack could be a lethal pairing.

Derrick Henry could fill a major need for the Eagles

Derrick Henry

The Philadelphia Eagles ranked in the top five during the 2022 NFL season by averaging nearly 148 rushing yards per game. It was one of their biggest offensive weapons that helped them appear in the Super Bowl last season. Their scheme took a bit of a hit during the 2023 NFL offseason when they lost Miles Sanders, their leading rusher, during the free agency period.

While the Eagles signed Rashaad Penny to make up for some of the missing production, they may need more than that. They are rumored to be interested in selecting a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, but could potentially pivot to Derrick Henry. The established superstar fills a need for them, while also providing a major upgrade to their offense.

