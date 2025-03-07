NFL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals team which "makes the most sense" for DK Metcalf

Could DK Metcalf be on the move? That’s the latest buzz and NFL insider Dianna Russini has a clear favorite destination: the Los Angeles Chargers. On Friday, Russini broke it down on the "Scoop City" podcast, highlighting teams hunting for wide receivers: the Chargers, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

But when it comes to the right fit, she believes the Chargers make the most sense. Plus, Metcalf reportedly prefers warm weather so LA checks out.

“Especially teams that have called, right? So, we know that the Chargers, the Patriots, the Raiders, and the Steelers are the big teams searching for receivers in this market right now. That is not what they'resigning up for, though, that is not the price they would be looking to pay,” Russini said on the podcast. [6:02]

“The Chargers make the most sense, in my opinion. Great, I agree 100%, also based on what DK wants. DK wants to play in a warm-weather environment, rain or no rain. Tell me you've been living in Seattle too long,” she added.

While the Chargers seem ideal, Green Bay isn’t out of the picture. The Packers need a WR1 and have been linked to Metcalf. Seahawks insider Corbin Smith reported that Green Bay is open to dealing a first-round pick – a major move considering Metcalf's contract situation. Smith even suggested Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks could be part of the trade package.

However, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman shot it down, reporting “there has been no contact or negotiations” between the Packers and Seahawks.

The Seahawks, though, aren’t letting him go for cheap. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver is a matchup nightmare, boasting 4.33 speed and 53 career touchdowns.

Would the Packers really sacrifice the No. 23 pick and a key young receiver for a one-year rental? Unless they plan to extend him (with reports suggesting Metcalf is looking for up to $30 million per year), that price seems steep, so the DK Metcalf sweepstakes remain wide open.

DK Metcalf takes a subtle shot at Geno Smith

DK Metcalf reportedly wants out of Seattle, and his reasoning might be a shot at Geno Smith. Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Metcalf prefers a team with a “more stable quarterback situation.” That’s an odd statement, considering Smith has been Seattle’s QB1 for three seasons, made two Pro Bowls, and led the league in completion percentage (70.4%) last year.

Smith did throw 15 interceptions last season, but at least three were tied to Metcalf’s route-running. The receiver has a habit of rounding out his routes, allowing defenders to jump crossing patterns, and that directly led to turnovers.

Even if the QB situation isn’t the problem, Metcalf might be worried about his role in Seattle’s offense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is emerging as WR1, and new OC Klint Kubiak’s scheme could lean heavier on the run.

If DK Metcalf is chasing volume and a bigger role, a fresh start might be the only way.

