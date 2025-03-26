  • home icon
  NFL Trade Rumors: Joe Milton III could fetch Patriots "a day 3 pick" 

NFL Trade Rumors: Joe Milton III could fetch Patriots “a day 3 pick” 

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 26, 2025 13:03 GMT
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL Trade Rumors: Joe Milton III could fetch Patriots “a day 3 pick” (Credits: IMAGN)

The New England Patriots could look to trade Joe Milton III ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Patriots selected Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. Milton was known for his rocket arm and the ability to scramble; however, his accuracy and short-yardage passes were an issue.

Milton threw the ball hard, no matter if it was a five-yard pass or a 60-yard pass, which made it hard on his receivers. However, in Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, Milton got his chance to show his worth in the NFL and went 22-for-29 for 241 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 16 yards and another touchdown.

Although he had a good performance, NFL insider Albert Breer doesn't think the Patriots will get an early pick for him. Instead, he believes New England will get a late Day 3 pick for the quarterback.

"I’d be pretty stunned if any team gave up a top-100 selection for him. Sure, he looked good in the Patriots’ Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills’ backups," Breer wrote on Wednesday. "But that alone isn’t going to supersede the six years of evidence from college that put him in the sixth round last year. He wasn’t the answer for either Michigan or Tennessee...
"That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have potential. He did show some in the Buffalo game, so I could see someone taking a flyer on him for a Day 3 pick. Hard to see much more than that," Breer added.

As Breer writes, Milton has flashed potential but is considered to be a backup, so he doesn't think the Patriots will get much to trade him.

Whether New England will trade him is uncertain, given that he still has three more years of his rookie deal.

Dallas Cowboys have an interest in Joe Milton III

If New England does look to trade Joe Milton, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to show interest in him.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes the Cowboys want a young backup with upside and have targeted Milton as an option, as well as some draft-eligible quarterbacks.

"One team to potentially watch is the Dallas Cowboys because they are looking for a good backup," Fowler said on NFL Live, via Athlon Sports. "A young backup with upside they may not get in the draft, maybe they get in a trade."

Dallas did lose Cooper Rush in free agency, so the Cowboys need a backup, and Joe Milton could be the option.

