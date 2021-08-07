NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots' N'Keal Harry boosts his trade value during training camp

N’Keal Harry has been the best performer at the New England Patriots' training camp despite recently expressing his desire to play for another NFL team.

The 23-year-old wide receiver’s agent, Jamal Tooson, publicly asked the Patriots to trade his client before the start of training camp.

Harry has not let the trade talk distract him from putting on a great performance this training camp. He explained his position to the media after one of the Patriots' practices this week.

"Right now, I'm really not worried about anything trade-wise," he said. "I'm focused on how to be the best version of myself on the field. I'm a Patriot right now. I'm very OK with being a Patriot. I feel like I've gotten off to a pretty good start. Obviously there's room for improvement in certain areas, but I'm pretty happy with the start I've gotten so far, and I'm looking forward to keeping that momentum."

The New England Patriots' first-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is showing other NFL teams what they could have this season if the Pats decide to let him go.

For the second straight day, N’Keal Harry makes a play that sparks arguably the loudest reaction from the crowd. This one came on a slant, a laser thrown by Cam Newton that was sightly ahead of him, and Harry outstretched his arms to snare it. Inspector Gadget-like. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 4, 2021

N’Keal Harry is wowing the crowds at Pats' training camp

Harry made a spectacular 30-yard, back-shoulder catch that left Patriots fans in attendance roar with approval. It's not the only big play the six-foot-four, 225 lbs wideout has made during training camp.

This was an “oooooo” type catch from N’Keal Harry.. pic.twitter.com/O7GlmZBD44 — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) August 3, 2021

Pats cornerback Jonathan Jones told NFL media in attendance what it's like to cover the receiver in practice.

"He's physical. He's a big body, big-target radius. He's competitive. Every day he's out there to compete, and that's what you like to see."

Patriots assistant receivers coach Troy Brown has been impressed by Harry’s training camp performance.

"He came into camp with a great attitude, ready to go, in shape. He's fighting for a spot and done everything that we've asked him to do," Brown told reporters.

Will the Patriots trade N’Keal Harry?

This offseason, the Patriots signed wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, which pushes Harry down the depth chart. But after his stellar training camp, the third-year receiver could force his way into the starting lineup.

Harry’s recent standout plays may also halt any plans the Patriots may have had of trading him this preseason.

Pats head coach Bill Belichick discussed the N’Keal Harry situation with reporters this week.

“N'Keal and I have talked about it. I think we had a good conversation," Belichick said. "We have a good relationship, so [I'm] not going to get into all that."

N'Keal Harry NFL career

N’Keal Harry has played in 21 games so far in his NFL career. He has 45 catches for 414 yards and four TDs in two seasons with the Patriots.

Edited by Arvind Sriram