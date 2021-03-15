NFL Trade Rumors: New England Patriots trade RT Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans

The New England Patriots have made their second move this off-season. New England acquired former Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown. After that trade, the New England Patriots are now sending offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans.

NFL Trade Rumors: Marcus Cannon is heading to the Houston Texans

The New England Patriots drafted offensive tackle Marcus Cannon in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL draft. Since being drafted in 2011, Marcus Cannon has started 69 games for the Patriots at right tackle. On Sunday, the Patriots are trading the nine-year veteran to the Houston Texans.

Marcus Cannon:

🔹 9 Active Seasons

🔹 6,163 Snaps

🔹 4 Different Positions on the OL



Thank you Marcus https://t.co/0vIo7HJbUp pic.twitter.com/LBkDbL7itA — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) March 14, 2021

This is the first deal between former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and head coach Bill Belichick. Ian Rapoport announced the deal through his Twitter account on Sunday. The deal consists of Marcus Cannon and the two teams swapping late-round draft picks.

Houston made a lot of moves on Sunday. Before trading for Marcus Cannon, the Houston Texans traded away Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins. The Texans acquired Shaq Lawson from the Benardrick McKinney trade. Ian Rapoport also mentioned that this will not be the last deal that Nick Caserio makes this off-season.

Caserio is attempting to fix a Houston Texans roster that is a mess right now. They're trying to do everything possible to improve the relationship between the Texans and Deshaun Watson. Nick Caserio is hoping that Marcus Cannon can come in and help a struggling offensive line.

The 32-year-old right tackle has won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, but has not played an NFL snap since the 2019 NFL season. Cannon opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marcus Cannon will now head back to his home state of Texas to play for the Houston Texans.

NFL Trade Rumors: How does trading Marcus Cannon help the New England Patriots' salary cap?

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

The veteran right tackle held a $9.62 million cap number for the New England Patriots for 2021. New England didn't plan on Marcus Cannon returning to the team. If Cannon did return to the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick wanted him to return for less money.

Trading RT Marcus Cannon frees up $6,276,250 in cap space for the Patriots after accounting for Top 51 rule. https://t.co/EJ0nxqCo3v — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2021

The New England Patriots saved $6.3 million in cap space by trading Marcus Cannon. This will help New England a lot since they just acquired Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders. The New England Patriots are looking at roughly $65.8 million in cap space for the 2021 NFL off-season.