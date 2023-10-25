NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers make final decision on Brian Burns’ future ahead of trade deadline

According to the latest reports, the Carolina Panthers have made their decision on edge rusher Brian Burns. After wild rumors and trade requests from other teams, the Panthers have stated that their star defender is not available at the October 31 deadline.

The Panthers have precious few assets that are worth trading at the deadline, but Burns is one of them. The star defensive end/outside linebacker has been great for the Panthers, and they intend to keep him.

He is a pending free agent whose extension talks ended when the regular season began. Clearly, the Panthers have no intention of letting him go. They had the chance to trade him last year, as the Los Angeles Rams offered two first round picks and more for him.

They once again have the opportunity to deal him to a contender this year, but they aren't. Doing all that to eventually let him walk in free agency would be extremely poor management, so don't expect Burns to suit up in a new uniform any time soon.

Brian Burns is one of the premier defensive edge rushers in the NFL, as evidenced by the Rams shocking offer for him in 2022. Perhaps even more shocking is that the Panthers declined, but they clearly value him a lot.

Other players from Carolina are available. Backup wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is available, and he's made a trade request. Cornerback Donte Jackson is also on the market.

Safety Jeremy Chinn, who saw his snap counts diminish before landing on Injured Reserve, is also available according to reports. Other than that, don't expect the Panthers to make a big sale.

If Burns isn't available, then a blockbuster likely isn't happening. Adam Thielen has been great and many pundits said he could have value in a trade, but offloading the only good wide receiver on the roster is not the way to help Bryce Young's development.

They may end up selling and cleaning house, but they've teased the idea of trading for a wide receiver, too. It remains to be seen what their gameplan is.