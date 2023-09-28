NFL Trade Rumors: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs among several contenders interested in Jonathan Taylor

Remember Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor? The running back who requested a trade? Well, according to atozsports.com, Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs are just one of a host of teams to have enquired about the Pro Bowl running back.

After wanting a new contract, Taylor and the Colts seemingly were at odds and this led to the running back requesting a trade away from the AFC South franchise.

But what the Colts want in return was astronomical and thus far, no team has been willing to part with what Indianapolis wants. With Taylor being on the PUP list, he is now just days away from being activated, which means the interest for his services will now heat up.

Are Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs interested in Jonathan Taylor?

In truth, all other 31 NFL teams should have an interest in Taylor at this point. Arguably one of the best backs in football, having him on a team gives them an instant playoff team vibe, and depending on which team it is, a Super Bowl one too.

Atozsports.com was given a list of teams who have Taylor in their sights and the Kansas City Chiefs are one team that has enquired about Taylor. For the rest of the league, this would be the worst thing that could happen.

Taylor on the Chiefs' offense? Goodness me that's frightening.

Could the Chiefs use Jonathan Taylor?

If there is one team in the NFL that has shown you can win a Super Bowl without a "star" running back, it's the Chiefs. Isiah Pacheco was the Chiefs running back last year and he was a seventh-round pick.

So Kansas City don't need a star back on their roster and looking at the stats from the opening three weeks, it only reinforces this.

The Chiefs rushed for 90 yards against the Detroit Lions, then 101 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and against the Chicago Bears last week, they rushed for 153 yards.

So adding Taylor in seems unnecessary but one can only imagine the kinds of numbers the Chiefs offense would put up with Taylor in the team and Andy Reid dialing up plays.

With Jonathan Taylor set to come off the PUP list any day now, the race for his signature is heating up and the Chiefs are just one team who might hope to land him.