NFL Trade Rumors: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs linked with move for unsettled Bears WR Chase Claypool

It was not supposed to go like this for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

When the erstwhile Pittsburgh Steeler was traded to the Chicago Bears in the middle of the 2022 season, it was initially seen as a good move. At last, many believed Justin Fields was getting a high-caliber catcher who could greatly elevate his passing game.

But just four games into the 2023 season, everything has fallen apart. Amidst four straight losses, Claypool has become an anathema for fans and executives alike for apparently not showing enough effort; and he even disparaged the Bears, claiming that they have not put him in a position to succeed.

Last year's Super Bowl finalists Chiefs, Eagles eyed as potential trade destinations for Chase Claypool

On Monday, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz revealed that the Bears were looking to reportedly trade away Claypool for a fifth or sixth-round pick less than a year after acquiring him:

An NFL scout later told Fanbuzz's Matt Lombardo that at least three teams had come in with trade offers for the disgruntled wide receiver: the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions:

“No one is going to pay a high price for Chase Claypool. I don't know which teams would even really need him. But, if you look at teams like Philadelphia or Kansas City, maybe even Detroit… Teams making championship runs could view him as a quality backup or depth piece.”

Chase Claypool's 2023 game-by-game stats with the Chicago Bears

In the three games he has played with the Chicago Bears in 2023, Chase Claypool has had mediocre stats. Against the divisional rival Green Bay Packers, in his first season opener since being traded, he did not see the field after injuring his hamstring during preseason camp.

The next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had 36 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the latter statistic was offset by two costly fourth-quarter interceptions for Fields, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Claypool next played against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs but had just one reception for 15 yards. He was scratched for Week 4 against the Denver Broncos after his rant against the organization.