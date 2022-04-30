Odell Beckham, Jr. left the Cleveland Browns last year and landed on a dream team. The Los Angeles Rams were stacked from top to bottom, and Beckham hitched a ride all the way to the Super Bowl. Now, Beckham is a free agent and has yet to sign with a team. He joins other big name receivers like Julio Jones and T.Y. Hilton, floating around in free-agent uncertainty.

NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots defender asks Odell Beckham Jr to join team

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has his own ideas on where the pass catcher should wind up. In a tweet that Beckham posted about his future in the NFL, he simply stated:

“I will be back…I don’t kno when. Where. But I will. Be. Back…”

Judon retweeted and added the comment:

“1 yes you will better than ever….2 come to camp fool… 3 patriots…but see you soon 5”

Clearly, Judan is out doing a little scouting of his own while the draft is in full swing. Players recruiting other players through social media is nothing new, but front offices and head coaches rarely base signings on these attempted recruitments.

Beckham suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl back in February, and it could be this injury that’s kept him from being signed thus far. Odell Beckham, Jr. spent the first four years of his career catching passes from Eli Manning as a member of the New York Giants. He then went on to join the Cleveland Browns, and finally the Rams mid-way through the season last year.

Odell Beckham, Jr. would bring dynamic play catching ability to any team, assuming he's healthy.

Beckham is most famously known for his spectacular one-handed catch made against the Dallas Cowboys during a Sunday Night Football match up. It is still considered one of the best catches ever made. The highlight is included in every media story presented about the talented wideout.

Any team would benefit from a healthy Odell Beckham, Jr. The Patriots are no different. With young quarterback Mac Jones heading into his second year, he could use a veteran with Beckham’s talents as a weapon down field. Plus, a team with Beckham and DeVante Parker would present an imposing offense.

Anything could happen, but the chances of Beckham joining the Patriots are probably slim. After a stint with Antonio Brown, the Belichick and the Patriots may not be eager to sign another wide receiver with diva-like tendencies.

