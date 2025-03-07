NFL Trade Rumors: Pete Carroll eyeing reunion with D.K. Metcalf in Las Vegas after Seahawks WR’s trade request

D.K. Metcalf is available on the trade market this offseason. He is entering the final year of his contract with the Seattle Seahawks and is reportedly seeking an extension. If they decline to give him what he is looking for, he could realistically be traded prior to the start of the new season.

Brady Henderson of ESPN reported that the Las Vegas Raiders have talked to the Seahawks about a potential trade for Metcalf. Pete Carroll, who was hired as head coach of the Raiders, has a history with the star wide receiver in Seattle. Just six years ago, Carroll was the head coach of the Seahawks, who drafted Metcalf in the second round.

A reunion between Carroll and Metcalf makes sense with the Raiders desperate for help at their wide receiver position. They traded away Davante Adams last year and have yet to replace him with a true WR1 option. Metcalf can solve this problem and nobody would understand that more than Carroll.

Metcalf has exceeded 55 receptions and 900 yards in each of his six seasons with the Seahawks so far, five of which came with Carroll as their head coach. The potential likely won't be cheap, as Henderson reported that the Seahawks are rumored to be seeking a first and third-round pick in exchange for him.

He is also reportedly seeking a new contract worth around $30 million per year. This is a situation to keep a close eye on as the 2025 NFL offseason plays itself out.

D.K. Metcalf contract implications in potential trade to Raiders

D.K. Metcalf

D.K. Metcalf carries a massive cap hit of nearly $32 million for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. This means that a contract extension would be favorable for whichever team he is playing for due to the ability to restructure and make it more favorable to the salary cap.

If the Seahawks are unwilling to extend him at his current demands, which is rumored to be the case, they would be wise to trade him during the offseason.

Doing so can save them up to $18 million against this year's salary cap. The Raiders are currently projected to have the third-most available cap space, and given their need at the position, it makes sense why Pete Carroll is reportedly seeking a reunion with his former star wide receiver.

