NFL Trade Rumors: Rams considering moving on from Super Bowl-winning $5,611,134 WR Van Jefferson 

The Los Angeles Rams could part ways with wide receiver Van Jefferson. According to ESPN's NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Rams contacted Jefferson's agent about a possible trade. The wide receiver is also apparently open to playing for a new team.

Jefferson had a breakout season in 2021 as the Rams made the run to the Super Bowl. However, since then he has seen a lack of production in Los Angeles' offense.

#Rams are looking into trading wide receiver Van Jefferson, per source. L.A. has been in contact with Jefferson’s agent, with the player open to a new home. Jefferson was a big part of the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl run but hasn’t been featured this year and played 2 snaps Sunday.

During the Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jefferson played in just two snaps and didn't catch a pass. So far this season he has eight total catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns.

The standout rookie season thus far by Puka Nacua has played a part in his lack of production. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp will also be making his return in the coming weeks, which leaves Jefferson as the odd man out in the Rams' offense.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently 2-3 through the first five weeks, which ranks them third in the NFC West. Trading Jefferson and vacating his salary could be a future boost to the roster.

How long has WR Van Jefferson played for the Rams?

Wide receiver Van Jefferson started his collegiate career at Ole Miss where he played three seasons. He then transferred to the University of Florida, where he elevated his game and made a name for himself with NFL scouts.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted the wide receiver in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Rams obtained the 57th overall pick used to draft Jefferson when they previously traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Jefferson didn't start any games in his rookie season, but he did play in all 16 games. He had a total of 19 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown. In 2021, he started all 17 games catching 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. which has been the best year of his career this far.

Injuries in 2022 affected Jefferson's production. He started just nine games, accumulating 24 catches for 369 total yards and three touchdowns.