NFL Trade Rumors: Robert Saleh sets record straight as Jets get linked to Kirk Cousins

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1 with an Achilles tear. So, many thought head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets would potentially trade for a veteran quarterback.

With Zach Wilson as the backup quarterback, many were certain that the Jets would make a move to acquire a guy like Kirk Cousins.

Appearing on the Craig Carton Show, Saleh was asked by Carton if he considered trading for a veteran quarterback to replace Wilson. Saleh disagreed and pointed to how Wilson has been making strides.

"No. And a big reason for that is because of how much Zach has improved, but we all recognize it. And the outside world is not privy to the information we get day in and day out within this building. And he's still not there yet in terms of where we think he can go. Buffalo, Dallas, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and New England are all top 10 defensive units."

Saleh added:

"So he hasn't exactly had as we're trying to adjust a system that hasn't exactly been a cakewalk for him. Zach Wilson's earned it. He's a professional quarterback, the ball is rarely on the ground. He's earning the right and the trust of his teammates and coaches."

Under Wilson, the Jets are currently 3-3 with wins over the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Denver Broncos.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

Kirk Cousins during Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

Halloween is going to be buzzing, as the NFL trade deadline falls on October 31, 2023 this year.

Last season, there were 10 trades made before the deadline. That is the most action in the last 10 years as there were no more than five trades in a single season in that span.

Many big-name players such as Christian McCaffrey, Calvin Ridley, T.J. Hockenson, Bradley Chubb, Roquan Smith, and Chase Claypool were traded before last year's deadline.

Some names to monitor for this year's trade deadline include Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley, Hunter Renfrow, Jerry Jeudy, and Mecole Hardman.

