NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson’s Broncos emerge as contenders to land Jonathan Taylor from Colts

Wantaway Colts star Jonathan Taylor could end up playing with Russell Wilson for the Broncos, if the latest reports are to be believed. The running back is commanding a lot of attention in the NFL market after he asked to be traded by his current team following breakdown in contract demands.

The running back is in the final year of his rookie deal that nets him $4.3 million but he had wanted to lock up his long-term future at better rates. However, such a deal has not been forthcoming from the Indianapolis Colts, who have now given the permission to approach other teams.

Denver Broncos among teams interested in trading Jonathan Taylor from the Colts

Among the teams interested, the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears have emerged as potential destinations. The Miami Dolphins, whose interest was among the first reported after they missed out on Dalvin Cook to the New York Jets, are also in the mix. Given that Jonathan Taylor has a home in South Florida and trains there in the offseason, such a trade would make sense logistically.

However, the holdup has been regarding the compensation as the Colts are seeking a first-round pick or equivalent for their running back and no team has come close to meeting that valuation yet. As per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald,

"Miami has made at least one offer, that was not accepted, and continues to engage the Colts in negotiations, according to a source. Denver and Chicago are among other teams that reportedly have expressed interest. As of Thursday morning, no team was believed to have met Indianapolis’ request for a first-round pick or something comparable in value."

Who does Russell Wilson line up with at running back if they do not get Jonathan Taylor?

It is no secret why the Denver Broncos are looking to pair Russell Wilson with Jonathan Taylor. They are in a tough division with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers both making the playoffs last season, with the former winning the Super Bowl.

Their top running backs currently are Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. Williams played the last season with the Broncos and accumulated 204 yards in four games. Perine, who was with the Cincinnati Bengals last season, got 394 yards in 16 games.

Jonathan Taylor had 861 yards in just 11 games. His yards per carry of 4.5 was more than either of them too. He could be a significant help to Russell Wilson if he comes to Denver, but they know they are not the only ones seeking to entice him.

