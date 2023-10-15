NFL Trade Rumors: Sean Payton could pull plug on $242,500,000 Russell Wilson experiment in Denver after 2023 season

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson's relationship seems to be in freefall after the 2023 Denver reboot never happened. The quarterback was traded from the Seattle Seahawks for a haul of picks and he was supposed to be the person who got them back to winning ways and a playoff position. He was given a $242.5 million contract for the franchise to achieve these objectives.

Instead, last year, with Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, the Broncos finished at the bottom of the AFC West division. He was fired and Sean Payton was hired to complete the job. As a former Super Bowl-winning coach with the New Orleans Satins, he had a resume that attracted immediate respect.

He had also spent the whole previous season talking on TV and seemed to have some ideas about how to fix Russell Wilson. His confidence was not diminished even after he took his seat and labeled his predecessor Hackett, now offensive coordinator with the New York Jets, as having done the worst coaching job possible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But now that the rubber has met the road, Sean Payton is not faring too differently. They have a 1-5 losing record and are at the bottom of the division again. He has failed to motivate Russell Wilson and looks set to move from him after the next season.

With the situation being what it is, the Broncos have decided that the time is right to start listening to offers from other teams about their players and rebuild the entire squad for the future. Sean Payton said,

“We aren’t calling, but we will pick up the phone.”

The person they will most likely move on from next season in such a scenario is Russell Wilson. The quarterback has another $37 million that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year in March. As per Dianna Russini of the Athletic,

"Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether Payton will stick with Russell Wilson at quarterback past this season... I would be surprised if Wilson is part of the Broncos’ future."

Expand Tweet

Sean Payton may be misjudging Russell Wilson's contributions in 2023

The Broncos 1-5 record is terrible and after Russell Wilson's performance the previous season, the focus is all on him. He had just 16 touchdowns in 15 games last year, with 11 interceptions and a passer rating of 84.4.

People like Colin Cowherd, with whom Sean Payton has a good relationship, are already putting all the blame on the quarterback. But this season, he has 12 touchdowns in 6 games, just four interceptions and a passer rating of 99.0.

Expand Tweet

He was atrocious against the Kansas City Chiefs with just 95 passing yards in the game, but otherwise he has not been the main problem for the Broncos this year. The defense, whose spectacular failure in conceding 70 points against the Miami Dolphins was a lowlight, looks to be much more culpable.