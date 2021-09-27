NFL Trade Rumors: Should the Carolina Panthers trade for CB Stephon Gilmore?

There is no denying the fact that the Carolina Panthers need more reinforcements at the cornerback position.

The team does not have much in the way of viable options behind Donte Jackson. The team tried to address the situation in the 2021 NFL Draft, but first-round eighth pick Jaycee Horn broke his foot in the Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. There is no firm timetable on his return to the starting lineup at the moment.

The Panthers need a CB now more than ever, and with few good names in free agency, a trade would by far be the team's best option.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Panthers corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot Thursday against Houston, per source. No firm timetable on return for Panthers’ top pick. Panthers corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot Thursday against Houston, per source. No firm timetable on return for Panthers’ top pick.

The Panthers and Stephon Gilmore, why it makes sense

Stephon Gilmore is reportedly keen on a move away from the New England Patriots.

Gilmore is playing under the last year of his contract, where he will make a base salary of $7 million.

When Gilmore is fit and firing on all cylinders, he is still one of the best CBs in the NFL. Last season did not go according to plan for the All-Pro due to injuries—COVID-19 and a season-ending partially torn quad, but that should not detract from what a notable player he is.

Gilmore is an elite CB. In 124 games, he made 411 total tackles (359 solo, 52 assisted, and one sack), he also forced seven fumbles, deflected 114 passes, and got 25 interceptions—including two pick-sixes.

The Panthers need a player like the Patriots' CB. They needed him before the Draft, and after Horn's injury, they need Gilmore more than ever.

The Panthers and Stephon Gilmore, why it may not happen

One Ugly Mutha Fukka @xCOONDOGGx At this point the #Patriots should trade Gilmore when he’s healthy for all they can get. Because they’ll be wasting his time moving forward At this point the #Patriots should trade Gilmore when he’s healthy for all they can get. Because they’ll be wasting his time moving forward

Much will depend on how much the Patriots will demand to trade Gilmore away. Head coach Bill Belichick is renowned for driving a hard bargain, and if the Patriots press for a first-round pick, HC Matt Rhule, general manager Scott Fitterer and the entire Panthers should hang up the phone.

Considering his contract situation and the fact that Gilmore is coming off a down year, perhaps a Day 2 selection might be enough to tempt the Patriots into doing a deal.

It is also relevant to take into consideration that the CB will lose the first six games of the season after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on August 31st; this may lower his price or, at least, make it more difficult for the Patriots to ask for a first-round pick.

The Panthers must seize the opportunity to do a deal that will benefit both teams at the end of the day. Carolina gets the player they need, and the Patriots get a pick that will help them rebuild.

