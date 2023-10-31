NFL Trade Rumors: Teams eyeing Tee Higgins as Joe Burrow's Bengals weigh up contract extension

As the NFL trade deadline ends at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Cincinnati Bengals have received trade interest for wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins, who is set to become a free agent in the 2024 offseason, was rumored to be potentially traded this offseason. This is likely because the team signed wide receiver Tyler Boyd to a four-year, $43 million contract extension in 2019, and it has to pay Ja'Marr Chase in a few years once his rookie deal is up.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler posted the news on X, saying the Bengals are expected not to move Higgins:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"#Bengals WR Tee Higgins has garnered trade interest at the deadline, as he did in the offseason, but Cincy is not expected to move the receiver, per source."

Expand Tweet

Both Higgins and Tyler Boyd will be free agents this offseason. With the Bengals having to pay Chase soon, they likely won't be able to retain the WRs.

If the Bengals want something in return for possibly moving Higgins, the time would be now, as this would be their last opportunity this season to trade the breakout wide receiver.

The Cincinnati Bengals could tag-and-trade Tee Higgins next offseason

Tee Higgins during Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

As Jeremy Fowler reported, the Cincinnati Bengals aren't expected to move Tee Higgins before today's deadline.

Higgins will likely play the rest of the 2023 season with the Bengals and test the free agent market next offseason. Looking for a big payday, the Bengals may find it hard to keep Higgins, as he will have a lot of interest in the open market.

One possible option the Bengals could make is to franchise tag Higgins next offseason. Using the tag on Higgins would allow them to negotiate a long-term deal for the future, and if an agreement can't be reached, they would still have him under contract next season.

From there, Cincinnati could either hold onto him for the 2024 season or use that as leverage to facilitate a trade.

In three-and-a-half seasons, Higgins has recorded 234 catches for 3,246 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has had two 1,000+ yards seasons. It's anybody's guess as to what happens with Higgins, but there's a lot of uncertainty regarding his situation.

What do you think will happen with Tee Higgins? Let us know in the comments section below!