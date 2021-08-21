NFL Trade Rumors: Why the Carolina Panthers should swoop in for Philadelphia Eagles tackle Andre Dillard

Andre Dillard appears to be on his way out of Philadelphia in what is an astonishing turn of events for the 2019 first-round pick. Since becoming a regular starter in his rookie season, his fortunes have gone right downhill. Most of that is down to the biceps tear he sustained, forcing him to miss the whole of last season.

🔥Eagles LT Andre Dillard who missed all of last season with a torn biceps



“Losing a season to an injury makes you see it... lit a fire under me, a different fire, than I've felt before”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/Xe2FNM3n7T — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) June 3, 2021

This year was supposed to be his comeback season. Instead, a knee injury has meant he has been unable to replicate his early promise. That development has seen him take another tumble down the depth chart. Dillard is now behind Jordan Mailata at left tackle position.

All things considered, the only way for Andre Dillard to resurrect his NFL career could be a change in scenery. While there are several options to explore, there's one team where he could be a perfect fit.

Why the Carolina Panthers are a good fit for Andre Dillard

The Carolina Panthers need to have a good offensive line to provide all the protection they can to Sam Darnold. Their right tackle position seems pretty well settled with Taylor Moton making that position his own. It is at the left tackle position that things become dicey.

Third-round pick Brady Christensen is an untested rookie. The left tackle position is notoriously difficult to play. It is also critical to protect the blindside of the quarterback, and having a rookie there could compromise the offensive line.

Dennis Daley is another option. However, he was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, whereas Andre Dillard went in the first round. There's a good reason for that difference, one relating to quality.

Trenton Scott was waived after two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and has played only four games at left tackle since signing with the Carolina Panthers. He is not yet in a position where he can challenge for the starting spot.

Finally, there is Cameron Erving, who has spent his NFL career shuttling between teams, failing to nail down a starter spot. The Carolina Panthers are his fourth team in six years.

Given the challenges the Carolina Panthers are facing at left tackle, it also seems inexplicable that they traded Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins.

#Panthers put Troy Pride Jr. on IR & trade Greg Little https://t.co/A9sVF2V3V1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 17, 2021

But with the situation at hand what it is, the Carolina Panthers need someone who can start at left tackle when the regular season rolls around. Andre Dillard is arguably better than all the options they have and should immediately trade for him.

What Andre Dillard brings to the table

Andre Dillard is an elite franchise-level left tackle once he is fit and has an organization that trusts him.

He has a great stance, which means he does not get bullied by the defense. His split is perfect, ensuring that there is insufficient space to directly reach the quarterback. What he also brings to the table is his ability to stay square, so that the pass rusher cannot find a way either inside or outside.

All eyes were on #Eagles 1st-Round Pick Andre Dillard on Thursday night, and he did not disappoint. We knew about his great feet, but look at the hand usage on some of these clips. Great to see from the rookie. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/p459gnOCY0 — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) August 12, 2019

That is even before one begins to talk about arm and leg strength. He can remain standing against power rushers and uses his hands to block to good effect. With great skills and sound technique, coupled with great toughness, he is an ideal fit for the Carolina Panthers, in a position where they are greatly handicapped.

