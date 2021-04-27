NFL Trades: Miami Dolphins trade Ereck Flowers to Washington

Ereck Flowers will be heading back to the Washington Football Team after the Miami Dolphins agreed to trade him on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news about the trade between Miami and Washington. As things stand now, the Washington Football Team will receive Ereck Flowers and a late round pick. In return, Miami will receive a late round pick.

With Ereck Flowers returning to the place where he turned around his career, it remains to be seen what he bring to the offensive line of the Washington Football Team.

NFL Trade: What does Ereck Flowers brings to Washington?

Washington OG Ereck Flowers

Ereck Flowers turned his career around with the Washington Football Team in 2019.

Flowers made the transition from offensive tackle to offensive guard and has been a better player since then. Ereck Flowers will step into the backup left guard position behind Wes Schweitzer, but Flowers will look to become a starter in the Washington offense.

The #Dolphins and Washington Football Team are in agreement on a trade to send guard Ereck Flowers to WFT in a deal involving a swap of late-round picks, sources say. The deal is being finalized. Frees up some money for Miami, while giving Washington an OL to compete to start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2021

This is a great trade for both Washington and Ereck Flowers. Washington and Flowers have a great relationship. Ereck Flowers had this to say after his trade to Washington:

"I'm very excited and anxious to get back up there because I love the O-line room, and I already had a good relationship with coach John Matsko as well. This is best for me."

Ereck Flowers had a rough start to his NFL career with the New York Giants before heading to Washington in 2019.

Flowers played all 16 games in 2019; he played 100% of the snaps for Washington. All 936 snaps were played at the offensive guard.

The Dolphins have shown they're unafraid to pivot from large moves in a hurry. From their 2020 free agent class:



DE Shaq Lawson: 3-years, $30M (traded)

OLB Kyle Van Noy: 4-years, $51M (cut)

OL Ereck Flowers: 3-years, $30M (traded)

RB Jordan Howard: 2-years, $10M (cut) — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2021

Flowers carried over his success from Washington to Miami. During the 2020-21 NFL season, Ereck Flowers played 80% of the snaps for the Dolphins. He also appeared in 14 games at left guard.

During the 2020 off-season, Ereck Flowers signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. Flowers is scheduled to make $9 million during the 2021-222 season. The Washington Football Team has upgraded their offensive line from this trade.

The former ninth-overall pick is getting another shot in Washington and will hope to make his stay permanent. It will be interesting to see if Washington asks Ereck Flowers to move back to offensive tackle or if they move Schweitzer to bump over.

Either way, Ereck Flowers will most likely see a lot of playing time for Washington during the upcoming 2021-22 NFL season.