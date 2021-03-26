NFL Trades: San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles make huge trades

The San Francisco 49ers just dropped a big bomb on the 2021 NFL Draft at the BYU Pro Day. San Francisco 49ers have traded their 12th overall pick for the Miami Dolphins 3rd overall pick in the first-round. All the signs are pointing out that the 49ers are going to select a quarterback.

The trade between the Dophins and 49ers consist of the two teams swapping first-round picks and a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. San Francisco's third-round pick that they sent to Miami is their compensatory pick for Robert Saleh's hiring.

The #Dolphins and #49ers made a draft trade: SF gets No. 3, while Miami gets no. 12, a 3 and future 1s, source confirms as @AdamSchefter said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers are now in the mix to find Jimmy Garoppolo's replacement during the 2021 NFL draft. This is a big move because John Lynch is currently at Zach Wilson's Pro Day watching him work out. Just when we thought it was over, the Dolphins have now traded up with the Philadelphia Eagles to obtain the sixth overall pick.

The Dolphins had the 12th overall pick about 20 minutes before trading with the Eagles. The trade consists of the Dolphins moving up to sixth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and the Eagles falling back to number 12.

Eagles traded their sixth to the Dolphins for No. 12 and their 2022 first-round pick. Teams also swapped mid-round picks -- Eagles' pick 156 for No. 123. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Miami also sent the 123rd overall pick and a 2022 first-round pick. The Dolphins will obtain the Eagles 156th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at how huge trades help all three teams.

NFL Trades: How does the massive trades help the 49ers, Dolphins, and Eagles?

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have proven that the 2021-2022 NFL season belongs to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia was rumored to be drafting a quarterback at number 6. The Eagles can still get a good talented player with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams v Miami Dolphins

Like the Philadelphia Eagles, the Miami Dolphins have shown that they're also all in on their young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins did not hold on to the 12th overall pick for very long before sending it to Philadelphia. By trading up to number six, the Miami Dolphins can still draft a top wide receiver.

San Francisco 49ers

BYU v Houston

The San Francisco 49ers are the winners of the trades that happened on Friday. San Francisco now has the ability to draft Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance. If the Jets pass on a quarterback at number two, then the San Francisco 49ers will get the second ranked overall player in the 2021 NFL Draft.