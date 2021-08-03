NFL Training Camp injury report: How many players are out with injuries? 

Training camp has been up and running for a week now, and most teams have already started practicing with pads, a sign that things are ramping up and pre-season is close.

After the first week of installments and practicing with shorts, the level of practice goes up a notch and injuries become more frequent. It's an unfortunate, but common, part of training camp, and the list of injuries since the start of training camp is only growing longer.

NFL players with injuries suffered during training camp

No team is having more problems with injuries than the Indianapolis Colts.

Just two days after training camp kicked off, the Colts lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a foot injury. The newly signed Colts QB elected to have surgery and will miss the next 5 to 12 weeks while rehabbing his foot.

Just as worrying for the Colts offense, the team also saw guard Quenton Nelson injure his foot and miss the first day of practice in pads. News broke Tuesday that it's basically the same injury Wentz suffered earlier in camp, and Nelson will have surgery with the same doctor.

Losing the two most important offensive players is a disaster for the Colts.

NEWS: Frank Reich says Quenton Nelson has a bone issue similar to Carson Wentz’s and will undergo surgery today. Similar timeline to Wentz.



On Wentz, surgery was “best case scenario.” No further damage discovered.



Reich: “Can’t make this up.” — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 3, 2021

Matthew Stafford, the new quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, also missed some practice time Monday after an injury to his surgery-repaired thumb while colliding with a helmet. Head coach Sean McVay expects his quarterback to be fine, but there's no official information about the injury. Stafford left Monday's practice early and did not resume throwing.

On the Philadelphia Eagles, DeVonta Smith's first camp has been hampered by a knee injury. The rookie sprained his MCL and is expected to miss two to three weeks of practice, but his status for Week 1 should be fine. The Eagles are taking precautionary measures as they feel he's already advanced for a rookie and there's no need to force him through his knee injury while it's not at 100%.

Dak Prescott also missed some practice time with a little soreness in his throwing shoulder. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was already a name to watch in camp because of his mobility issues after ankle surgery, but everything seems to be fine regarding his throwing shoulder. The Cowboys don't want to take any risks with his health, so his throwing sessions are limited at the moment.

Keith Kirkwood's freak injury

One of the scariest moments of 2021 training camp happened during a Carolina Panthers practice earlier this Tuesday when wide receiver Keith Kirkwood took a hit on the head from safety JT Ibe and had to be carted off field.

Luckily, Kirkwood seems to have avoided a major injury, according to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who said that "he had lower movement and no pain in his neck."

Statement from J.T. Ibe, via his agent: Feels terrible about what happened, and glad Keith Kirkwood is going to be OK. Was aiming for the ball, but realizes he should have protected his “brothers.” pic.twitter.com/zWonaG8P02 — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2021

The Panthers' Tuesday practice ended early after the hit, following which Kirkwood was taken to a hospital. Ibe was released from the team following practice, stating that "he was feeling terrible for the play and he was glad Keith was okay."

