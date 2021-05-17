NFL Tryout Hoax: Defensive back Juantarius Bryant falls victim to cruel prank 

Undrafted free agent Juantarius Bryant was the victim of a hoax this past weekend.

A day after the 2021 NFL draft, Bryant received a text message that he was led to believe was from Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. The message invited the defensive back to the Falcons' facility for a tryout at their rookie minicamp.

Bryant was turned away at the Atlanta Falcons facility

In a cruel twist of fate, Bryant was turned away upon arriving at the Falcons' facility. It was then that the NFL hopeful realized he had been the victim of a hoax. Bryant tweeted about the ordeal, saying:

"I do not know or understand why this has happened. But I do know that everything happens for a reason. Yes, this was heart breaking for me, but just another stepping stone that I am not afraid to admit or overcome.

"At the end of the day, this will not make or break me. I will still continue to fight for my dreams because I know it's what I really want."

It’s been a rough few days, but I felt the need to clear the air and get this off my chest. Honestly ready to move on from the situation. pic.twitter.com/yUJELOstZW — Juantarius Bryant (@TheyLoveMyHair_) May 15, 2021

Bryant declined ESPN’s request for an interview but did write a short reply via email. It read:

"I am ready to move on from the situation and respectfully I do not feel like talking about it over and over again. Yes, whoever did this to me is very wrong, but I'm moving on from the situation and I forgive them for whatever reason they chose to do it. I honestly would not like the person who pulled this stunt on me to be publicly humiliated. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy."

Thankfully, Bryant received some positive news today, as he was invited to participate in the HUB Football Camp, founded by agent Don Yee. Representatives from NFL teams, including the Falcons, are scheduled to be in attendance at the event, which will take place in San Diego on Sunday.

I've been told Juantarius Bryant -- the player who fell victim to a hoax about a tryout with the Falcons last week -- has been invited to work out at a @HUBFootball2020 camp this weekend in San Diego and NFL scouts are expected to be in attendance. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 17, 2021

Nashville native Bryant initially began his career as a walk-on at Austin Peay and became a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference defensive back during his senior year in 2019 after making 107 tackles (2.5 for loss). He played 43 games for Austin Peay and notched up 242 tackles (8.5 for loss), eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and an interception.