NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' toe injury admission

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially listed as questionable for Week 12 due to a toe injury. He played last week despite the injury and ended up throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns on 33 attempts in a losing effort to the Minnesota Vikings.

The extent of his injury has been announced as a fractured pinky toe. He hasn't practiced all week and is still aiming to be off injury report by the end of practice on Friday. Aaron Rodgers called the damage to be "more severe than turf toe," an injury that tends to keep players off the field.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Update: Aaron Rodgers does have a fractured toe 😂 Update: Aaron Rodgers does have a fractured toe 😂 https://t.co/2alxXEibkw

Twitter has been going off on Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback showed his injured toe during a press conference, admitting he hurt his toe while working out on his own while under COVID-19 quarantine. Just when the COVID-19 controversy was starting to be put behind him, a 'COVID toe' joke brought it all back into the spotlight.

Kevin @Kevin_Agee Aaron Rodgers has a “fractured toe” the same way he was “immunized.” Aaron Rodgers has a “fractured toe” the same way he was “immunized.” https://t.co/q0YOjlmETz

Ken Tremendous @KenTremendous

Media: Aaron Rodgers says he has Covid toe

Rodgers: I don’t have Covid toe you idiots, typical mainstream media lies Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Rodgers said it's not COVID toe. He was just joking around with @PatMcAfeeShow yesterday and ripped the Wall Street Journal story about him supposedly having COVID toe. He lifted up his foot so we could see he had no signs of COVID toe. He won't miss any time because of this. Rodgers said it's not COVID toe. He was just joking around with @PatMcAfeeShow yesterday and ripped the Wall Street Journal story about him supposedly having COVID toe. He lifted up his foot so we could see he had no signs of COVID toe. He won't miss any time because of this. Rodgers: I have Covid toeMedia: Aaron Rodgers says he has Covid toeRodgers: I don’t have Covid toe you idiots, typical mainstream media lies twitter.com/mattschneidman… Rodgers: I have Covid toeMedia: Aaron Rodgers says he has Covid toeRodgers: I don’t have Covid toe you idiots, typical mainstream media lies twitter.com/mattschneidman…

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers makes it clear he does not have "COVID toe" and says he's dealing with a fractured toe.



Prior to recording, Rodgers actually lifted up his foot to show everyone his toe.



Fracture happened during his quarantine doing his own workouts.

Aaron Rodgers makes it clear he does not have "COVID toe" and says he's dealing with a fractured toe. Prior to recording, Rodgers actually lifted up his foot to show everyone his toe. Fracture happened during his quarantine doing his own workouts.https://t.co/KJILzouMeV

Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd Aaron Rodgers puts his foot on camera during a press conference to prove that he doesn’t have “COVID Toe” as the mainstream media was reporting Aaron Rodgers puts his foot on camera during a press conference to prove that he doesn’t have “COVID Toe” as the mainstream media was reporting https://t.co/F8tHKvfXer

Aaron Rodgers is questionable for Week 12's high-profile match against the LA Rams. He has shown he can still perform at a high level despite the 'COVID toe,' and it seems like pain management at this point. Either way, November has not been kind to Aaron Rodgers in the slightest. First, there was his viral COVID-19 vaccination fiasco followed by rumors that he and Shailene Woodley's relationship is cracking, and now the 'COVID toe'. Maybe he should have retired prior to the 2021 season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht