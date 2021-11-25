NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' toe injury admission

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially listed as questionable for Week 12 due to a toe injury. He played last week despite the injury and ended up throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns on 33 attempts in a losing effort to the Minnesota Vikings.
The extent of his injury has been announced as a fractured pinky toe. He hasn't practiced all week and is still aiming to be off injury report by the end of practice on Friday. Aaron Rodgers called the damage to be "more severe than turf toe," an injury that tends to keep players off the field.
Twitter has been going off on Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback showed his injured toe during a press conference, admitting he hurt his toe while working out on his own while under COVID-19 quarantine. Just when the COVID-19 controversy was starting to be put behind him, a 'COVID toe' joke brought it all back into the spotlight.
Aaron Rodgers is questionable for Week 12's high-profile match against the LA Rams. He has shown he can still perform at a high level despite the 'COVID toe,' and it seems like pain management at this point. Either way, November has not been kind to Aaron Rodgers in the slightest. First, there was his viral COVID-19 vaccination fiasco followed by rumors that he and Shailene Woodley's relationship is cracking, and now the 'COVID toe'. Maybe he should have retired prior to the 2021 season.