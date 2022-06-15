"Holdout narrative is officially squashed" - NFL Twitter reacts to Lamar Jackson showing up to Ravens' mandatory minicamp

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially back for mandatory mini camp. The 25-year-old has been absent from Ravens OTA's amid a reported standoff with Baltimore over a new contract.

With the Ravens wanting to get a new deal for their quarterback wrapped up swiftly, the player himself is in no rush to put pen to paper. This caused a lot of angst among Ravens fans, with some thinking he would even continue his holdout during mandatory mini camp.

However, those fears were allayed as the 25-year-old was in fact present for Ravens mini camp as a video of the quarterback surfaced online. This sent Ravens Twitter into meltdown, with one post declaring that the narrative of Lamar Jackson holding out is officially squashed.

One Ravens fan said that no one was concerned and that the quarterback's rumored holdout was all media hype.

One fan commented and jokingly said that the 25-year-old turned up for mandatory OTA's and it's nearly like he missed optional OTA's. Poking fun at people who thought Lamar Jackson was holding out.

Another fan said relieved that the media will have to find something else to talk about now.

One user entertained the next possible narrative as to why the quarterback is at OTAs's without a contract.

One fan commented and said that the quarterback's contract situation will now be talked about as a problem.

Reference was made to the fact that the Ravens would have offered him a contract if they wanted the quarterback badly enough.

Other Twitter users were just glad that the explosive quarterback is back with the team.

One fan posted that they haven't smiled like this in years, which is understandable considering the value that Lamar Jackson has brought to the team since becoming the starter over Joe Flacco.

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

The rumored contract situation with the 25-year-old has threatened to derail the Ravens' season before it has even started. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were expected to come to a swift agreement considering the mutual benefits for both parties. However, the quarterback was reported to not feel worthy of the enormous payday that will be coming his way.

With the former Louisville star now returning, fears have been allayed with the quarterback's immediate future. It is important to note that had the 25-year-old missed mandatory mini camp, he would have been fined extensively, which points to the possibility that he simply returned to avoid the penalty.

Either way, the quarterback's return is great news for the Ravens as it puts their 2022 season back on track. However, Baltimore's offense will be without Marquise Brown after he was traded to the Cardinals on draft night.

In the absence of Brown, Mark Andrews will play an increasingly important role in Baltimore's offense. Whether the team will acquire more talent to build up the receiving corps remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, Ravens fans will be hoping that the 25-year-old's return will coincide with the Ravens having a deep Super Bowl run in 2022.

