NFL Twitter reacts as Patriots put up 54 points in statement win against Jets

NFL Twitter was abuzz as the New England Patriots put up a show and torched the New York Jets 54-13.

New England Patriots @Patriots A lovely fall day in New England. A lovely fall day in New England. https://t.co/g1NimGxzAZ

The reaction was almost universally positive on NFL Twitter; with some proclaiming a return to form for the championship caliber Patriots, others praising the quarterback and still some others commenting on just how much Bill Belichick loves beating the Jets. We sample all the flavors on offer right here.

Patriots light up the Jets to leave NFL Twitter in a frenzy

Those of the New England Patriots persuasion could not help but gloat over a comfortable victory where they could go on and enjoy the game instead of having to worry about it till the last moment. Such moments have been sparse this season.

The 617 @The617_ Watching a non stressful Patriots win Watching a non stressful Patriots win https://t.co/1wyamTq4Nk

Other experts commented on how much Bill Belichick wanted to defeat the New York Jets, considering he was still calling for deep throws while leading by a margin of four scores.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman The #Patriots , up 41-13 with less than 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter dial up deep passes.Belichick hates the #Jets 🤣🤣 The #Patriots, up 41-13 with less than 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter dial up deep passes.Belichick hates the #Jets 🤣🤣https://t.co/6pOvhnWtAA

Making those deep throws was none other than Mac Jones. The rookie quarterback came up with some great plays in the match and in the process had his first match where he exceeded 300 yards. NFL Twitter was thrilled by his performance, perhaps best summed up by the below official tweet from the Patriots themselves.

When your quarterback begins playing well, Patriots fans often start dreaming of the Super Bowl. After all, this is what always used to happen when Tom Brady was in town. NFL Twitter, predictably and understandably, went down that route as well.

Others on NFL Twitter also pointed out how much more relieved Bill Belichick looked at the whole state of affairs, which is not something one could say about him recently. He was spotted congratulating every Patriots player that he could reach.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Happy coach: Bill Belichick is going up to every player on the Patriots sideline during this break and shaking each of their hands. Happy coach: Bill Belichick is going up to every player on the Patriots sideline during this break and shaking each of their hands.

Talking about the coach, NFL Twitter could not help but marvel at the trick play the Patriots pulled out against the Jets, which left the defense flummoxed and NFL fans gobsmacked. It was the score that precipitated the rout.

FOX Bet Sportsbook @FOXBet TRICK PLAY TOUCHDOWN FOR THE PATRIOTS (-7) 😲

TRICK PLAY TOUCHDOWN FOR THE PATRIOTS (-7) 😲

https://t.co/ePG0SzI0Wc

But while the day belonged to Patriots fans, one must spare a thought for Jets fans as their team got mauled. The frustration was palpable on NFL Twitter.

Some of their fans even threatened to surrender their season tickets. Who could blame them after such an embarrassing loss?

Also Read

Mike S @MikeyS998 @nyjets I am giving up my season tickets tomorrow. You are a national embarrassment @nyjets I am giving up my season tickets tomorrow. You are a national embarrassment https://t.co/nGwagnibW2

But for the Patriots, the statement win was a welcome relief in what remains still a losing record this season.

Edited by Henno van Deventer