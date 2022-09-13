"How you gonna boo a man who brought you a Super Bowl" - NFL Twitter disgusted by Seahawks fans for booing Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Denver Broncos and “welcomed” back former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson with boos. Seattle drafted Wilson back in 2012 with their third-round pick. He flourished as a rookie and became the Seahawks franchise quarterback for the next decade.
He holds numerous franchise passing records, including the most passing yards in a playoff game (386). He also has the most fourth-quarter touchdown passes in a season (16). In his first two seasons, he posted a record of 24-8. He’s a nine-time Pro Bowler, a second-team All-Pro, and won Super Bowl XLVIII (February 2014) by defeating the Denver Broncos.
His time with Seattle came to an end this offseason when he was traded to the Broncos. On March 16, 2022, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver. In exchange, they received two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Shelby Harris.
Wilson's debut for Denver saw him play in Seattle against his former franchise. Fans booed him as he took the field, a scene which was criticized by many.
The Seattle Seahawks spoiled Russell Wilson's homecoming
A week before the start of the 2022 season, Denver made Wilson one of the top-five highest-paid quarterbacks. They inked him to a five-year $245 million extension. Denver are hoping Wilson can bring them a Super Bowl, much like Peyton Manning did late in his career (Super Bowl 50, February 2016).
On a night where it was supposed to be all about Russell Wilson, it was all about his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.
Denver were a big 6.5 point road favorite, but the Seahawks ended up winning 17-16. Wilson played quite well, throwing for over 300 yards and a touchdown. Not only was Wilson "greeted" back to Seattle with boos, but he lost his first game with the Broncos.
It was a frustrating fixture for the Broncos, who couldn't get out of their own way. They drew constant flags and fumbled the ball twice on the goalline. They had the chance for a game-winning drive, but then due to some strange playcalling ended up missing a long field goal.
We will see if Russell Wilson can lead the Broncos to glory in the upcoming campaign.