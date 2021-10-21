NFL Twitter wrongfully trolls Seahawks safety Jamal Adams for calling himself 'best in the nation'

The Seattle Seahawks' starting strong safety, Jamal Adams, sees himself as "[...] the best in the nation!"

Or maybe not.

During the Monday Night Football players presentation, Adams' pre-recorded video had him saying, "I'm the best in the nation!" in an exaggerated and funny cadence and tone.

PFF @PFF “I’m the best in the nation” - Jamal Adams…

“I’m the best in the nation” - Jamal Adams…

https://t.co/BBbjDVQr3x

Of course, Twitter reacted.

Some people believe Adams has earned the right to call himself the best, what with an All-Pro selection in 2019, three Pro Bowl nods and a four-year $70 million extension signed this offseason.

Others found it cringeworthy that someone whose PFF rank — which places him 62nd of 85 qualified NFL safeties — would think so highly of himself.

Even if PFF ranked Adams at the top, his utterance would just be viewed as egocentric, boisterous, and narcissistic by a handful of NFL fans.

However, this time the Twitter judgment was so very wrong. Adams did not call himself the best in the nation on Sunday night. He paid tribute to Trabis Ward.

Who is Trabis Ward?

Former Tennessee State University running back Trabis Ward declared himself eligible for the 2013 NFL Draft but went undrafted.

Ward signed a practice squad deal with the then St. Louis Rams, but never played a single snap, nor did the Rams activate him for a game.

Ward does not have a player page dedicated to him on the NFL website, suggesting that he never played a single snap even during the preseason.

In short, Trabis Ward was not in the NFL. So why did Adams pay tribute to Ward?

The human side of Jamal Adams

The Seahawks' strong safety paid tribute to Ward because almost a year ago, on 10 October 2020, Ward died after being fatally shot in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff's Office units responded to the scene of the shooting in the parking lot of J & L Liquors at 3875 NW 19th St., at around 12:30 am, Saturday, 10 October 2020.

Ward was 31 years old and had three children.

Also Read

It is unclear if Adams and Ward had any relationship whatsoever, and he did not directly confirm that his presentation was, in fact, a tribute to mark the first anniversary of the shooting that took Ward's life. Adams did share a MaxPreps Instagram post where Ward says, "I'm the best in the nation!" which Adams repeats in the Sunday Night Football video.

Edited by Henno van Deventer