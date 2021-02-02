NFL: Two Chiefs placed on COVID list

Two members of the Kansas City Chiefs were placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday, jeopardizing their status for Super Bowl LV. Center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson were both deemed as high-risk close contacts by the NFL and have entered COVID protocol.

Neither of the players has received a positive COVID test result, but the precautions come because the players were exposed to someone who did test positive. Reports indicate that a barber that the team employed ahead of their trip to Tampa tested positive over the weekend. Kilgore was allegedly in the barber's chair at the time the call about the barber's positive test result came in.

Will the Chiefs be without the players for the Super Bowl?

Since neither player has tested positive, there is a possibility that they could be cleared in time to suit up for the Super Bowl. Kilgore is a backup center but has seen game action, starting in four contests this year. Kilgore also sees the field in special teams situations. Robinson is a contributing member of the offensive unit, as the third leading receiver for the Chiefs. Robinson has 45 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

And Super Bowl LV has its first COVID issues: Chiefs placed center Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on the Reserve/COVID-19 due to close contact, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2021

Regardless of whether or not Robinson and Kilgore suit up for the Chiefs on Sunday, Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes will not have a lack of weapons to choose from. Mahomes will be engaged in a legendary duel against Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who will be making his 10th Super Bowl Appearance.

Super Bowl LV is set to take place from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida at 6:30 EST on Sunday, February 7th. CBS will be broadcasting the game on television and streaming live on the Internet through CBS Sports' website, and CBS Sports HQ.