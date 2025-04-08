NFL wants to avoid "Will Levis situation" with Jalen Milroe after inviting Alabama QB to 2025 draft, claims analyst

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe officially accepted an invitation to the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning that he'll be present in the green room in Green Bay to hear his name called. The news was first reported by Dane Brugler of The Athletic on Sunday.

Milroe is not considered one of the top quarterbacks of the 2025 NFL Draft. While he has a chance to be taken in the first night, his draft stock also makes a Day 2 selection a possibility for the Alabama passer. Much will depend on the board and how the draft will go.

Andy Staples, however, has a different idea. The college football reporter believes that Milroe is sure that he'll hear his name called on the first night. Staples' reasoning is that the league only handed the quarterback an invitation because they are confident there won't be a repeat of the Will Levis situation from 2023:

"The NFL does not want a Will Levis situation to happen ever again. They do not want somebody sitting at the green room to be falling asleep 'cause they're not getting picked in the first round. The suggestion here is that, if he has accepted this invitation, he feels confident he's getting picked in the first round."

In 2023, quarterback Will Levis accepted an invitation to be at the NFL Draft, but as the first night went by, Levis started to cut a nervous figure. He was not drafted in the first round, making for a heartbreaking situation live.

He was not present for the second day of the draft, but he was one of the first names called as he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans.

Anonymous NFL executive affirms the Steelers "really like" Jalen Milroe

While Jalen Milroe is unlikely to be one of the first names called, going late in the first round is a plausible option. NFL teams usually trade up in the first round to select quarterbacks, as it gives them a fifth-year option.

Two weeks ago, broadcaster Colin Cowherd gave a sneak peek on what could happen. He had talked with an NFL executive, and while his name was not revealed, Cowherd affirmed that one team to watch is the Pittsburgh Steelers:

"I talked to an NFL exec last night, very well-connected, and this is a keep your head on a swivel. I’m told the Steelers really like Jalen Milroe. Twenty-first pick, first round. So if Aaron (Rodgers) signs with Pittsburgh, it’s gonna become Kirk Cousins. They’re taking a quarterback. If the 21st pick, Milroe’s not taken, Pittsburgh is leaning now and taking him," he said

The Steelers have a big need at quarterback. They're still trying to sign veteran Aaron Rodgers, but even if Rodgers join the team, there won't be a long-term plan. Drafting Milroe could ease him into the league as he develops under Rodgers' wing.

