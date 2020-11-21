Monday Night Football: Rams at Buccaneers odds, picks and predictions

In what will be a crucial matchup featuring two potential NFC playoff teams, the Los Angeles Rams travel across the country to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to put the finishing touches on Week 11 on "Monday Night Football."

The Rams (6-3) are coming off a very impressive NFC West division win last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. They contained one of the best offenses in the NFL in that game and beat Seattle, 23-16. Rams cornerback Darious Williams recorded two interceptions off Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

The Buccaneers (7-3) are coming off a statement win in their division as well, throttling the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South by a final score of 46-23. In the third quarter, Bucs running back Ronald Jones shredded the Panthers’ defense for a 98-yard touchdown run, and Tampa Bay never looked back after that.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds

Rams odds: +175

Buccaneers odds: -210

Spread: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -3.5 favorites over the LA Rams on Monday.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks

1. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey will primarily shadow Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, one week after Ramsey essentially shut down Seahawks star DK Metcalf.

2. Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown will catch a touchdown pass, his first in an NFL game since Week 2 of last season when he was with the New England Patriots. In his last full season, Brown caught 15 TD's with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

3. Rams WR Cooper Kupp will get at least 10 targets from QB Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Notes

The Los Angeles Rams Are 2-3 On the Road

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are 3-1 At Home

The Rams and Buccaneers have played a total of 23 times, with the Rams holding a 14-9 all time series record.

The last time the Rams and Bucs played in September 2019, there was a total of 95 points scored.

In that game, Rams QB Jared Goff threw for 517 yards on 68 pass attempts.

Last week, Rams CB Jalen Ramsey held Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf to 2 catches and 28 yards.

Bucs QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI as members of the New England Patriots.

Rams DT Aaron Donald has a total of 9 sacks so far this season.

Bucs WR Antonio Brown caught seven passes for 69 yards last week against the Panthers.

Brady threw for 3 TD’s last week, to Evans, Gronkowski and TE Cameron Brate

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Injuries

Los Angeles Rams:

K Kai Forbath (ankle) is out

T Andrew Whitworth (knee) is out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

G Ali Marpet (concussion) is questionable

WR Chris Godwin (finger) is probable

Tom Brady says the Bucs have to show a lot of mental toughness down the stretch, treat every game like a one-game season, empty the tank for that game and then find a way to fill that tank back up next week. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 20, 2020

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction

Prediction: Bucs 27, Rams 24

Money Line: Rams +160, Bucs -190

Against The Spread: Rams 6-3, Bucs 7-3