Monday Night Football: 5 takeaways from the Seahawks' Week 12 win over the Eagles

Coming into Week 12's "Monday Night Football" matchup, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had never lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Eagles defense made stops in Monday's game and the Eagles faced just a one-possession deficit at halftime, Wilson ultimately showed why he has owned Philadelphia. The Seahawks QB finished with 230 passing yards and a touchdown as Seattle topped Philly, 23-17.

5. Chris Carson returns

The Seahawks' first play of the game, which was brought back due to a flag, was a dump-off to running back Chris Carson that he scrambled with for what would have been a first down.

It was Carson’s first game since Week 7, when he suffered a foot injury. He finished the game with eight carries for only 41 yards. Carlos Hyde, who replaced Carson in recent weeks, still featured in the offense, receiving 15 carries.

4. DK Metcalf shines again for the Seahawks

It wasn’t quite the 200-plus yards in one quarter that Tyreek Hill put up in Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers, but DK Metcalf showed out against the Eagles. The Seahawks' star wideout broke 100 yards long before halftime and finished the game with 10 catches for 177 yards.

Metcalf, alongside QB Russell Wilson and receiver Tyler Lockett, has been part of one of the best passing attacks in the league all season, and nothing was different Monday night.

3. Carson Wentz continues to struggle

Carson Wentz has had it rough in 2020. Coming into “Monday Night Football," the Eagles quarterback led the NFL in sacks taken, interceptions thrown, and total turnovers.

On Monday, Wentz's struggles continued. He completed just 25 of 45 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Wentz added another interception to his total.

Rookie QB Jalen Hurts, who the Eagles decided was worth a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, appeared briefly in Monday’s game. It was widely reported during the week that Hurts had been taking more practice reps with the Eagles' first team offense leading up to the Seahawks game, leading many to believe he would play a featured role. Hurts completed a single pass for six yards.

2. The Eagles' defense gave them a chance

Twice in the first quarter, the Seahawks tried to capitalize on fourth-and-short and twice the Eagles' defense stopped them.

Wentz and Philly’s offense struggled to gain first downs in the opening quarter, but their defense kept them in the game. ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters said the defensive leaders of the Eagles talked to the offense and said they had their back, and early Monday they kept their word.

Fantasy owners watching this fourth down play call: 😡 pic.twitter.com/nMH0SE24bF — Sporting News Fantasy (@sn_fantasy) December 1, 2020

1. Seahawks' defense secures the win

The Seattle defense has been the now team's only weakness in 2020 on their way to an 8-3 record. Coming into Week 12, they allowed the most yards per game (435) and allowed the sixth-most points per game (28.7).

On Monday, Seattle's defense outperformed Russell Wilson and the offense, holding Philly to 17 points and only 221 passing yards.

Seattle safety Jamal Adams, who was acquired from the New York Jets for two first round draft picks in the offseason and has yet to perform to that standard, had his best game as a Seahawk with nine tackles, one sack and two QB hits.

The Seahawks' other starting safety, Quandre Diggs, had six tackles, a pass breakup and nabbed an interception in the fourth quarter.