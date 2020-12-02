NFL: 5 takeaways from the Titans' Week 12 win over the Colts

Coming into Week 12, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts were battling for the top spot in the AFC South division.

The Titans were looking to bounce back from their Week 10 blowout loss at home to the Colts. Both teams were coming off wins over quality opponents in Week 11; the Colts beat the Green Bay Packers, while the Titans beat the Baltimore Ravens.

On Sunday, the Titans evened the season series with a 45-26 win over the Colts.

5. A.J. Brown continues to reach the end zone

Ryan Tannehill has found wide receiver A.J. Brown for touchdowns four times in the last five games. A.J. Brown is continuing to grow each week he steps on the football field. He has become a reliable target for the Tennessee Titans offense.

AJ Brown took it all the way through the Colts defense for the 69-yard TD



(via @NFL)

Brown has eight touchdowns in the 2020 season. This has him tied for sixth in the NFL for receiving touchdowns. The Titans have found their second weapon on offense behind Derrick Henry.

4. T.Y. Hilton had his best game of the season

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton would record his best game of the 2020 NFL season. Hilton would catch 4 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Titans. T.Y. Hilton has not been a very big threat for the Colts offense this season.

The touchdown he scored on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans was his first receiving touchdown of the season. T.Y. Hilton is having the worst season in his career for the Colts. He has not been a huge stat stuffer but the one touchdown is his worst. The Colts need him to step up if they want to make the playoffs.

3. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill continued his TD streak

Tennessee Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill has passed for a touchdown in every game but one this season. The only game that he did not record a passing touchdown was Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill has been a perfect fit for the Titans offense.

The interesting thing about that Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills is that Tannehill rushed for a touchdown. This means that Ryan Tannehill has scored a touchdown in every game for the Tennessee Titans. Tannehill isn't going to keep defensive coordinators up at night but he is a player teams have to plan for on Sundays.

2. Indianapolis Colts defense took a day off

The Indianapolis Colts had a top-five defense coming into their Week 12 matchup with the Titans. The Colts were ranked within the top ten in almost every defensive category. Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts defense stayed home.

Colts defense after playing Derrick Henry:

The Colts defense would fail to force the Tennessee Titans into a turnover. They gave up 45 points to the Titans offense. The Tennessee Titans would rush for four touchdowns against the Colts top-five defense. This has to be the worst showing by the Colts defense during the 2020 NFL season.

1. Derrick Henry has a shot at MVP

The Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry put his name into the NFL MVP race on Sunday. Derrick Henry would notch 100 yards rushing for the fourth time in the last five games. Henry is at the top in almost all of the rushing categories.

Derrick Henry is current first in the NFL in rushing attempts with 256 attempts. He also leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,257 this season. Henry only trails Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in rushing touchdowns. Derrick Henry is on pace to go over 1,500 rushing yards with five games left in the 2020 NFL season.