Following multiple positive Ravens COVID-19 tests, including starting running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, on Monday, Baltimore closed their facility and ceased in-person training. On Tuesday morning, however, it was announced that the situation had worsened.

In total, the Ravens now have 10 positive COVID-19 tests, including players, personnel, and support staff.

The Ravens are scheduled to play on Thanksgiving, a rivalry primetime matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but questions remain if the game will proceed as planned.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020

In a statement Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence in his team's willingness and ability to obey protocols and said they were on track to play their primetime game on Thursday against the Steelers. This was before Tuesday's announcement of further positive tests.

"I think our players did a great job on the sideline with the masks. Great job in the locker room," Harbaugh said Monday afternoon. "They tried to follow the protocols throughout the game and throughout the weekend at the hotel and in the meetings during the week. Our guys have done a good job of that, so I'm appreciative of them for that. That's probably the thing that gives us a chance to play this game on Thursday night is the guys doing a great job here in the building and at the game."

Who starts for the Ravens on Thursday?

With Ingram and Dobbins likely confirmed out for Thursday's game, one known substitute who will be thrust into a starting role is RB Gus Edwards. Edwards has been around the Ravens for a few seasons, and has often been praised by the franchise's coaching staff as a "secret weapon." The Ravens often use Edwards as a change of pace back late in games, as the 240 pound downhill runner can take advantage of tired defenses.

Edwards has 355 rushing attempts in his career and averages 5.1 yards per attempt. His highest carries on the season is 16, and he has only broken double digits four times in 2020. Last week against the Titans, he rushed for only six yards but, like many other Ravens Thursday, he will be thrust into a vital role in a massive divisional battle.