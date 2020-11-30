NFL Week 12: Twitter reacts to Tyreek Hill's record-setting quarter 

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill put up quite the stat line on Sunday: Seven receptions. 203 yards. Two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill had himself a day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, he had himself what would normally be considered an amazing day for any wide receiver -- and he did it all within just the first quarter.

MAHOMES TO HILL AGAIN.@Cheetah has 203 receiving yards in the FIRST QUARTER. #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #KCvsTB on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/eTeTQUzogq pic.twitter.com/HcIqRiyP9S — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2020

Hill had a historic first quarter against the normally stout Buccaneers defense. In a highly-anticipated Week 12 matchup between the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, Tyreek Hill had it looking like a blowout early for the visitors. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Hill twice deep downfield for touchdowns, and then five other times to register seven receptions in the first quarter alone.

Tyreek Hill on pace to break records

Naturally, NFL fans on Twitter were shocked and began speculating what records Tyreek Hill could be on pace to beat. With his 24th career reception of 40-plus yards, Hill passed Randy Moss for the most in NFL history — and Hill has played just five NFL seasons.

As well, Hill's massive first quarter put him well on pace to pass Flipper Anderson's 1989 record for most receiving yards in a game (336). Hill caught another pass in the second quarter, to bring his total for the to 210 receiving yards at halftime — still on pace for Anderson's record despite the slower quarter.

Tyreek Hill now has the most 40-yard+ TD receptions (24) in NFL History, passing Randy Moss for that record. — El Capitãn (@DomGonzo12) November 29, 2020

Single game receiving yard record: 336 (Flipper Anderson, 1989)



Tyreek Hill pace right now: 636 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 29, 2020

Hill has been Mahomes' primary target all season, and for most of Mahomes' NFL career. As one of the fastest players in the NFL — his nickname is "Cheetah" — Hill perfectly complements Mahomes' deep ball threat.

Advertisement

Prior to Sunday's game, Tyreek Hill has amassed 4,867 yards on 336 receptions and 42 touchdowns. In just 69 career games, Hill has been worth 850 standard fantasy points (12.3 per game), and on Sunday he once again showed up for fantasy owners — likely winning many matchups.

In 2020, Tyreek Hill is on pace for his best season yet. He already has 10 touchdowns, two off of a career high. Hill told ESPN earlier this year he doesn't care about the conversation of the best WR in the league and is just trying to win football games.

"I don't get into all of that chitter-chat about who's the best," Hill said. "I'm here to win games for the team. If it's to be a decoy, I'll do that. If it's to get a lot of targets, I'll do that. I'm just being patient with my game and just staying true to who I am."

Tyreek Hill after 200 yards in the FIRST QUARTER: pic.twitter.com/K9uTPobvbb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2020

Advertisement

Tampa Bay DBs watching the ball sail over their heads and hit Tyreek Hill right in the hands.pic.twitter.com/g0bjVzDXoR — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) November 29, 2020

When your team played against Derrick Henry in fantasy, but you have Tyreek Hill. pic.twitter.com/8t2A7dxfGp — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 29, 2020