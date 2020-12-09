NFL: 5 takeaways from the Ravens' Week 13 win over the Cowboys

A bizarre string of postponed and delayed Baltimore Ravens games finished on Tuesday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

With their quarterback and many starters back off the COVID-19 list, the Ravens fought to keep themselves in playoff contention. Baltimore's 34-17 victory over the Andy Dalton-led Cowboys moved them to 7-5 on the season and dropped Dallas to 3-9.

5. Dez Bryant pulled minutes before game

With minutes until kickoff, Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be playing in Tuesday’s game.

Bryant, a longtime Cowboy, was clearly devastated he would not be able to suit up against his former team and even stated he would be sitting out the remainder of the season.

It is not yet clear if contact tracing or other positive tests will keep other Baltimore Ravens out of future games or practices.

Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my shit come back positive... I tested positive for Covid WTF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

4. The Red Rifle keeps Dallas in it

Once a Raven-killer with the AFC North's Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Andy Dalton tried to keep the Cowboys competitive on Tuesday.

Subbing in for injured Dak Prescott, Dalton consistently broke the pocket and bought himself extra time when the second- and third-stringers starting on the Cowboys’ offensive line could not. His efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, but finishing with 285 passing yards and two touchdowns, Dalton held his own against the Ravens defense.

3. Lamar Jackson shines in return

Aside from a tipped interception early in the first quarter, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson showed little rust returning weeks after a positive COVID-19 test.

Jackson finished the game 12 of 17 with 107 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. More importantly, Jackson also led the Baltimore's rushing attack with 13 carries for 94 yards and TD on the ground.

2. Ezekiel Elliott shows up

The recently-paid star running back is having the worst season of his NFL career. Coming into Tuesday, Elliott was averaging just 3.9 yards per carry and was on pace for his fewest yards in a full season ever.

Against the eighth-ranked Baltimore defense, Elliott was vital in keeping the score close early. Though he faded as the game went on, the running back finished with 18 carries for 77 yards and picked up 18 receiving yards.

1. Ravens remain outside playoff picture

Despite sitting at 7-5, the Baltimore Ravens still remain outside the AFC playoff picture. Even with a seventh playoff team in each conference in 2020 and beyond, Baltimore will need to leapfrog one of the Browns, Dolphins, or Colts to join the playoffs this year.

Though Baltimore does have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL, winning out may not be enough for the Ravens.