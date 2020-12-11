NFL Week 14: Betting odds, picks and key stats to know

We were on pace for a brilliant bounce-back in Week 13.

The Detroit Lions easily covered their +3 line and, if you were lucky enough to take the now-Patricia-less Lions with good moneyline odds, won the game outright. Taysom Hill and the Saints once again handled the Falcons and things were heading toward a Week 13 sweep. Then the Patriots-Chargers game kicked off, and dreams of a perfect week were quickly squashed.

Last week:

Detroit Lions +3 vs Chicago Bears (Odds: -106) WIN

New Orleans Saints -3 vs Atlanta Falcons (Odds: -102) WIN

Los Angeles Chargers +1 vs New England Patriots (Odds: -110) LOSS

Season record: 6-6

3. New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams UNDER 44.5 (Odds: -106)

The Patriots may have single-handedly covered this 44.5 point total in their Week 13 domination of the LA Chargers, but the other Los Angeles team will provide a much different challenge.

The Rams have the top-ranked passing defense in yards allowed in the NFL, and back that up with the third-best rush defense. Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and company have held opponents to fewer than 25 points in three of their last four games and the Cam Newton-led Patriots are in no position to buck the trend. Newton had just 12 completed throws in Week 13 and the New England offense combined for just 40 points in the two weeks prior.

The Rams defense is a wagon. pic.twitter.com/G7Zh2n83RS — Dominic Stearn (@dmstearn19) December 7, 2020

Key stat: The under has hit in the Rams last five home games

2. Green Bay Packers -7.5 at Detroit Lions (Odds: -110)

The Lions have covered the spread in five of the last six meeting against their divisional-rival Packers but on Sunday, that will change. Green Bay has won each of their last two games by 14+ points, and the last time they faced Detroit was a 21-point victory. QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Packers last three games and the Lions ninth-worst passing defense in the NFL will not be able to stop him.

The shine of an interim head coach (and the value odds that sometime come with one) and a reason to play for the out-of-contention Lions has worn off, and the Packers will dominate the Lions in Week 14.

Key stat: Green Bay is 4-1 in its last 5 games

1. New Orleans Saints -7 at Philladelphia Eagles (Odds: -106)

An unrefined rookie quarterback thrown into the middle of a playoff race for his first career start against the best yards-against defense in the league?

How this game is only a seven point spread I do not know. The Eagles seem like a better team than they actually are (though the now benched Carson Wentz was heavily responsible for that), and now they are starting Jalen Hurts against the Saints and trying to save their season.

Taysom Hill threw for his first, and second, career passing touchdowns in last week games and has shown he is able to easily lead New Orleans to victory as long as their defense shows up.

Next Sunday‘s Saints at Eagles game could be Taysom Hill vs. Jalen Hurts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2020

Key stat: New Orleans is 5-0 against the spread in their last 5 games