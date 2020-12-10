Fresh off of their 45-0 victory at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the New England Patriots remain in town for a few more days. They are facing the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. At 8-4, the Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the lead in the NFC West.

This game marks the first meeting between these two teams since they played in Super Bowl LIII in February 2019. There, the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 in a defensive struggle. Legendary New England coach Bill Belichick figured out how to stymie the Ram's previously prolific offense. The Patriots limited QB Jared Goff to a 50% completion percentage in that game.

Pats D trying to lock it up 🔒 #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/aRQCBVixUI — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 4, 2019

While Super Bowl heroes Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have since moved on from the Patriots, the team seems to have found some chemistry and rhythm in recent weeks. QB Cam Newton remains as viable a goal line threat as there is in the NFL. He has rushed for 11 touchdowns this season.

QBs with 4 multi-rush TD games in a season in @NFL history: pic.twitter.com/L9LN4ACarl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 6, 2020

On the other side of the field, the Rams continue to feature one of the league’s best defenses, highlighted by five-time defensive All-Pro Aaron Donald. His presence will make it much more difficult for Newton to find success on the ground. Likewise, this game will be a challenge for the rest of the New England rushing attack. Los Angeles is currently third in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed.

New England Patriots At Los Angeles Rams TV Schedule

What Time is The Patriots at Rams game on Thursday?

8:20 p.m EST on Thursday, December 10

What Channel Is The Patriots at Rams game on Thursday?

FOX/NFL Network

How To Watch New England Patriots At Los Angeles Rams

Fox Sports

NFL Network

SlingTV

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams Prediction

This contest is a crucial game for both teams. The Patriots are hanging on for dear life in the AFC playoff picture. The Rams can still make a push for their division and the NFC’s top overall seed with a strong finish. It will be interesting to see whether coach Sean McVay can outmaneuver Belichick this time around.

Be that as it may, it seems unlikely that New England will be able to break off too many big plays. The Rams defensive line consistently pressures quarterbacks, and their stout secondary could lock down a mediocre Patriots receiving corps. Look for the Rams to get a small measure of revenge on Thursday.

Prediction: Rams 26, Patriots 17