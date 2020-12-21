The Atlanta Falcons were up 17-0 at halftime over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For any other team, any other franchise, that would be a comfortable and safe lead heading into the locker room. But for the Falcons, it was a trap.

It was deja vu all over again, as Tom Brady led a massive comeback against the Falcons and brought home the win for his team. At this point, Falcons fans have become so accustomed to late game choking that their fans were rather tame on twitter. Other NFL fans, however, appear to not be getting tired of making jokes at the Falcons' expense after collapses.

A great first half from Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/IrPHwGiEiT — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 20, 2020

COMEBACK 🏴‍☠️@TomBrady does it to the Falcons again, as he leads the @Buccaneers to victory after being down by 17! pic.twitter.com/j3EpdgZUmq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 20, 2020

Super Bowl LI all over again for the Falcons

What is worst (or perhaps most funny, depending on your perspective) is that this wasn't even the first time Tom Brady has led a massive comeback against the Falcons. They have blown multiple leads in 2020, but the greatest Falcons choke (and perhaps greatest choke in any sport ever) is the 2017 Super Bowl loss in which Atlanta led 28-3 at one point.

ESPN called the game "a choke job for the ages," and even Brady admitted he didn't know how his team managed to pull off the comeback.

"Down 25 points," Brady told reporters after winning one of his many Super Bowls, "it's hard to imagine us winning."

"It's hard to find words," Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said after the Falcons Super Bowl Choke in 2017. With several similar performances in 2020, Ryan is likely getting more practiced on what to say in these kinds of situations.

Falcons seeing the Chargers trying to out choke them pic.twitter.com/ddnt0W85bb — Vato CB1 Szn👽👽 (@MikeyQuinceEra) December 14, 2020

Choke me like a Falcon,daddy 😩😣 pic.twitter.com/rJeCX2RKoC — topies (@TerribleTopies) December 20, 2020

Atlanta Falcons when they see the chance to choke: pic.twitter.com/zCG3uVZUIZ — SCROOGE MCDUCK 💤 (@DmainEvent95) December 20, 2020

One positive of the whole situation is that the Falcons, whose season has been over for weeks, are positioned to pick in the top-5 of the 2021 NFL Draft. With QBs likely to go one and two (and maybe more at the top), Atlanta is positioned to get one of the best non-QB talents in the draft.

If there is one thing to be certain of, the Falcons are by no means safe in their top five selection spot. With games against the Chiefs and Buccaneers (two teams the Falcons likely will be heavy underdogs against) Atlanta may find a way to choke away their draft position by winning out the season.