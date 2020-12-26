NFL Week 16: Bengals at Texans TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2020 season was supposed to be about the development of future star quarterback Joe Burrow. On the other hand, the Houston Texans’ season narrative was supposed to feature Deshaun Watson putting his stamp on the league and solidifying himself as one of the top 5 signal callers in the game. When the two teams meet on Sunday, they will both be playing out the string on what has been a disappointing campaign.

As much of a downer as it’s been for the Bengals not to have Burrow healthy, they have had some surprising quality wins this season. Their most recent upset came last Monday night when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. Bengals RB Giovani Bernard, who is in his 9th season with the team, played like a poised veteran against Pittsburgh, scoring one touchdown rushing and one touchdown receiving.

After their dominating performance on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions, the Texans have dropped three straight games. The Indianapolis Colts defeated Houston 27-20 in Week 15, which marked the Texans’ second loss to their division rival in three weeks. Both games were within one touchdown, which is a positive for the Texans considering their depleted depth at wide receiver. Chad Hansen, who has struggled to make a name for himself in the NFL, scored his first touchdown of his career last week.

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans TV Schedule

What Time is The Bengals at Texans on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, December 27th.

What Channel Is The Bengals at Texans game on Sunday?

FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans Prediction

There hasn’t been as much to cheer about in Houston as fans would’ve hoped for this season, but the Texans still have one of the most dynamic young quarterbacks in the NFL. Even with a lack of talent around him, Watson should still be able to exploit a Bengals defense that is tied for the second-fewest sacks in the NFL. That should allow him to stay clean in the pocket, or buy additional time for his receivers to get open.

It also figures to be tough for the Bengals to muster up enough intensity on a short week after having beaten their division rivals in a physical hotly contested game.

Prediction: Texans 34, Bengals 19