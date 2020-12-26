NFL Week 16: Broncos at Chargers TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

A longstanding AFC West rivalry resumes on Sunday afternoon when the Denver Broncos head west to play the Los Angeles Chargers. The two teams were involved in one of the most exciting finishes in the NFL this season in Week 8, with Denver making a furious comeback to narrowly edge out Los Angeles 31-30.

While the Broncos have played a few competitive games against some of the league’s best teams this season, they were crushed by the Buffalo Bills last Saturday by a final score of 48-19. Not much went right for them in that game, but prized free agent RB acquisition Melvin Gordon reached the end zone twice in that contest to make the score a little bit more respectable.

On the other hand, Los Angeles had an encouraging performance in Week 15, outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime 30-27. Even without a banner performance from WR Keenan Allen, who was nursing a hamstring injury, QB Justin Herbert was able to make it work with other complementary offensive players.

TE Hunter Henry scored his 4th touchdown of the season against the Raiders, and may be relied on heavily if Allen is not able to suit up for the Broncos tilt.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers TV Schedule

What Time is The Broncos at Chargers on Sunday?

4:05 p.m EST on Sunday, December 27th.

What Channel Is The Broncos at Chargers game on Sunday?

CBS

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Coverage Map

CBS Week 16 Single Coverage

How To Watch Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

CBS All Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

These two teams played a highly entertaining game earlier in the season, and there’s no reason to think that the rematch won’t be as captivating. Broncos QB Drew Lock has shown signs of promise, and has a deep receiving corps that is developing along with the second-year passer.

WR’s Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler all have the potential to explode any given week, and considering their familiarity with the Chargers, it’s a good bet that one or two of those players score this week.

Herbert played well enough to win the game in Week 8, and given his steady play over most of the season, figures to excel against Denver in round two. His game-winning quarterback sneak against the Raiders was a building block for his confidence, which should extend into this game, and give Los Angeles a slight edge in this contest.

Prediction: Chargers 28, Broncos 27