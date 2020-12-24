Saturday night’s matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders isn’t quite a loser leaves town playoff game, but there is a lot riding on the matchup for both teams. The Dolphins and Raiders each need a win to stay in contention in the AFC playoff race.

Miami was able to survive a sluggish first half last week against the New England Patriots to beat their division rivals with a strong second half, anchored by rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa.

In what was a very Cam-Newton like statline, Tagovailoa rushed for two touchdowns against New England to make Miami’s red zone trips count and to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Las Vegas is fortunate to have a little bit of extra rest coming into this featured matchup, having last played against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday. The Raiders weren’t able to put away their division rivals at home, and the young Chargers pulled out a victory in overtime by a final tally of 30-27.

TE Darren Waller continues to prove week in and week out that there is very little opposing defenses can do to stop him. His 150-yard performance in Week 15 showed he’s poised to finish the season strong.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders TV Schedule

What Time is The Dolphins at Raiders on Saturday?

8:15 p.m EST on Saturday, December 26th.

Advertisement

What Channel Is The Dolphins at Raiders game on Sunday?

NFL Network

How To Watch Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders?

NFL Network

FuboTV

SlingTV

Miami Dolphins At Las Vegas Raiders Prediction

With everything to play for on Saturday, expect Miami and Las Vegas to leave no stone unturned in their quest to reach the postseason. The Raiders were forced to play most of their last game without starting QB Derek Carr, who injured his groin against the Chargers, and is highly questionable to play against Miami.

Las Vegas played well under backup QB Marcus Mariota last week, but will face a Dolphins defense that is far stingier than the Chargers’, and who has the chance to prepare for Mariota’s versatile skill set.

Both Mariota (assuming Carr is out) and Tagovailoa have a chance to rehabilitate/jumpstart their respective legacies, and will be counted on for big performances. The slight edge goes to Miami, as the Raiders recently fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, and appear to be hoping that their defense will be fixed on the fly at this crucial late stage of the season.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Raiders 24