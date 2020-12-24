In a game featuring two of out the league’s three highest passing yardage leaders, Matt Ryan leads his Atlanta Falcons into Kansas City to play Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City currently has the best record in the NFL with a mark of 13-1.

The Falcons had another down to the wire affair last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and were not able to come up with the victory. Ryan had another strong game however, passing for three touchdowns, including one to WR Russell Gage, who has been a frequent contributor in the absence of Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones.

While the Chiefs offense gets most of the headlines around the NFL, and rightfully so, their defense has held up well this season. Kansas City is tied for the second most interceptions as a team in the NFL with 16. Last week, Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed picked off New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees early in the first quarter, to help set the tone for their victory last week.

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs TV Schedule

What Time is The Falcons at Chiefs on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, December 27th.

What Channel Is The Falcons at Chiefs game on Sunday?

FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs Coverage Map

Week 16 FOX Early Coverage Map

How To Watch Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

Even though there’s a good chance key offensive weapons such as the Falcons’ Julio Jones and the Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not suit up for this matchup, this game has a great shot of easily clearing the FanDuel over/under total of 53.5 points. The game plan for both teams usually involves airing the ball out early and often, which will make for an exciting up tempo contest.

While Atlanta figures to hang in the game due to their unrelenting aerial attack, they don’t figure to have enough firepower to keep up with the defending Super Bowl champions. Even if Jones plays, he would likely be playing at less than 100%, and RB Todd Gurley has been slowly phased out of the team’s offense plans in recent weeks.

Kansas City should have little trouble exploiting the Falcons’ porous secondary. Look for TE Travis Kelce to set an all-time record for receiving yards by a tight end in this contest.

Prediction: Chiefs 43, Falcons 24